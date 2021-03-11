"100%": Logan Paul promises to KO Floyd Mayweather Jr 

Logan Paul, the YouTuber turned professional boxer, recently spoke about his chances in the bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on his podcast.

The 25-year-old internet personality has floated bold claims that he's the favorite in the fight against 44-year-old undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. The fight was scheduled to go down on February 10th, 2021, but has since been postponed to an unknown date.

Also read: "They end up bleeding": Logan Paul explains why he will "100%" defeat Floyd Mayweather

"It's a 100% chance": Logan Paul fancies his odds of knocking out Floyd Mayweather Jr.

In episode 263 of Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, the YouTuber turned boxer had his say on how he thought the fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr would play out. One of his co-hosts on the show, George Janko, joked that Paul won't beat Mayweather. Logan Paul responded with this:

"I've had Mike Tyson tell me that. I've heard the California commission tell me that and I've had my best friends tell me that. All you f***ers are going to suck the fattest c**k when I knock this dude out."

People are skeptical about the fight ever going down as the event has been delayed for a while now. Logan Paul affirmed that the fight is definitely happening and will be at "the highest level of any massive boxing event" on HBO Showtime.

Advertisement

Concerning the reason for the delay, Floyd Mayweather Jr had this to say:

"We’re going to do Logan Paul, and we pushed it back because we want an audience, we want to bring 80,000 people to watch. We’re trying to do it at the Raider’s stadium in Vegas for 80,000 people.”

Floyd Mayweather will be looking to fiercely defend his unbeaten record. The grizzled boxing veteran officially retired in 2015 only to return for exhibition matches. He bested Conor McGregor and is now set to go up against Logan Paul.

Fans weigh in on Logan Paul's claims

The people's Faith in Logan Paul's chances are slim

Logan Paul's record, on the other hand, paints an unflattering picture with just one fight under his belt, which was a loss. Logan Paul's confidence is sky-high, but it remains to be seen if he can back up the smack talk.

Also read: TikTok star Michael Le arrested after prank goes wrong