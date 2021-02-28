"They end up bleeding": Logan Paul explains why he will "100%" defeat Floyd Mayweather

YouTuber turned professional boxer Logan Paul recently opened up about his chances against undefeated boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr and stated that he is "100%" a favourite to win their highly-anticipated bout.

The 25-year old YouTuber is currently training to take on Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout, which he deems the "fight of the century."

The fight was initially set to take place on 20 February 2021 but now seems to have been postponed to a yet-to-be-announced date.

The primary reason behind the postponement of the date is largely to do with crowd restrictions. Both parties are looking to organise a spectacle in front of a huge crowd once the COVID crisis improves.

With the fight continuing to generate a lot of interest online, Logan Paul seems to have added fuel to the fire with his recent comments, where he claimed that he would "100%" emerge victorious in his bout against the 50-0 boxing legend.

Logan Paul reveals he has beaten up several "legitimate professional boxers" in training

While speaking to Tom Hanks' son Chet Hanks on the latest episode of his "Impaulsive" podcast, Logan Paul shared his thoughts on his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

He confirmed that the fight is happening and will take place at "the highest level of any massive boxing event" on HBO Showtime, with Floyd Mayweather's former manager Al Haymon reportedly backing the bout.

Referring to Floyd as a "grandfather," Logan Paul proceeded to reveal his training regime and the reasons behind why he feels that he will emerge victorious:

"People ask me if I'm scared, no I'm not scared . I'm excited, I'm blessed to have this opportunity and I think we're gonna wow a lot of people. Trained this morning, trained yesterday, trained the day before, eating healthy , it's all we f*****g do. "

"I'm there, we're beating up legitimate professional undefeated boxers in my backyard. Go look at the canvas, it's covered in blood. 90% of the people that come into the ring with me end up bleeding !"

He also went on to play the age card, claiming that Floyd's age (44 years) puts him at a disadvantage when it comes to squaring off against him.

It is interesting to note that Logan Paul has so far only had a single professional boxing match against fellow YouTuber KSI, in which he ended up on the losing side.

Floyd Mayweather, on the other hand, is considered to be one of the greatest, if not the greatest, boxers of all time, with a stellar 50-0 undefeated record as a testament to the fact.

Despite the differences on paper, Logan Paul certainly seems to be pretty confident about his chances, and fans will now be eager to see if his prediction does indeed end up coming true or not.