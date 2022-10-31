What did Logan Paul say about his supermodel girlfriend? 

Logan Paul recently opened up on his relationship with his supermodel girlfriend Nina Agdal.

The two sparked dating rumors earlier this year in June. Interestingly, 'The Maverick' has been vocal about how this relationship has been very special to him. For the same reason, he decided to keep it private for a few months.

During a recent appearance on UFC star Sean O'Malley's podcast, Paul spoke about his relationship with Nina Agdal.

"Holy sh*t. I've never had such a thing in my life. What a game changer. I didn't know a human can be that incredible, I really didn't. Like, she has, she had shifted my entire perspective on what a partner could be to me."

Further on the podcast, Paul also revealed that he gave up on finding a partner for himself and then ended up meeting Nina Agdal:

"No offense to the women that are listening but I chalked women up to the game dog. I gave up on them and myself in terms of me finding a partner, I really did. And then met this girl and holy sh*t in the most cliche way I can say it, when you know, you know."

Logan Paul is open to fight Andrew Tate

During the same podcast, 'The Maverick' also spoke about a potential fight against controversial social media personality Andrew Tate.

It is worth noting that Logan Paul had earlier dismissed the idea of fighting the former kickboxer because he didn't want to provide him with a platform. However, he has seemingly gone back on the statements he made and is now willing to fight Tate.

Logan Paul has revealed that he does not like Andrew Tate and would love the opportunity to turn his face "inside out". He said:

"Maybe I would take the opportunity to platform him, just for one night. Just for one night, and turn his f***ing face inside out, have him wheeled home on a gurney with his brother holding his hand in the ambulance type sh**... I don't like you, I want to fu** you up."

Watch the full podcast below:

That said, Logan Paul is looking to fight on January 14 on the same card as KSI and it remains to be seen if his opponent will be Andrew Tate or not.

