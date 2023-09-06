"Fight in jeopardy": Dillon Danis says he is being sued by Nina Agdal in a federal lawsuit seeking jail time

In a recent post on X, Dillon Danis claimed that Logan Paul's fiance Nina Agdal has filed a "massive lawsuit" against him over a recent controversy. As per Dillon — who has been sharing multiple explicit pictures of Agdal on his social media — the lawsuit seeks jail time for him on top of a restraining order. This means his fight with Logan might not be happening.

For context, in the last couple of weeks, Dillon Danis has posted several pictures from his account on X, formerly Twitter. These photos were either old pictures of Nina Agdal or memes featuring the Danish model with other men in an effort to undermine her relationship with Logan Paul. These pictures have gone positively viral, with many controversial memes about Nina going around the internet.

Dillon and Paul are supposed to go toe-to-toe on October 12 in a boxing match. However, in a very recent post, the former claimed that this "fight is in jeopardy" because he is being sued by Nina. If the court orders go through, he might be in jail. That said, Dillon has also stated that he would not stop sharing pictures of her and already has posted memes pertaining to this case.

The full post reads:

"Nina Agdal has filed a massive lawsuit against me. She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild but I won’t stop f*ck the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking."

The post from X (Image via @dillondanis/X)

"I mean it was coming": Social media reacts to Dillon Danis saying he is being sued by Nina Agdal

Online banter before these sorts of fights is expected from both parties, but Dillon Danis's fixation on Logan Paul's fiance may have ultimately got him into some trouble, as he revealed in a recent post that he could be in jail during the time of the fight.

Interestingly, he himself had predicted that legal action might be taken against him if he started sharing pictures of Nina Agdal a few weeks ago. Now that he has shared a number of images aimed at hurting both her and Logan Paul's reputation, many fans thought that this lawsuit was expected.

Expand Tweet

Obviously, many Dillon Danis fans did not share that view, arguing about the legality of such a lawsuit in the replies.

Expand Tweet

Some agreed that the number of pictures that he had posted had gotten a bit too much.

Expand Tweet

Here are a couple of other general reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Dillon Danis says it is a federal case (Image via X)

In a subsequent post, he also disclosed how he cannot reveal details about the lawsuit because it is a federal case and called Nina Agdal a "h*e." It is unclear whether Logan Paul and Dillon Danis will still get into a ring together, but if the court case goes forward, there is a good chance it won't be happening.