Dillon Danis claims Logan Paul has threatened to walk out of their fight unless he censors content against him

Dillon Danis has suggested that Logan Paul has threatened to withdraw from their scheduled fight unless the MMA fighter censors some of the personal content he's posted about Paul.

It was recently revealed that Danis would face Paul in a boxing match that'll serve as one of the two headlining cruiserweight boxing bouts for the MF & DAZN: X Series – The Prime Card.

The boxing event will transpire at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, on October 14, 2023. The event's other headlining fight would see Misfits Boxing's founder, YouTube superstar KSI, face fellow UK pugilist Tommy Fury.

Ahead of his maiden boxing match, Dillon Danis has made several personal jibes at Logan Paul. 'El Jefe' appears to have particularly taken aim at Paul's fiance Nina Agdal. Danis has lately posted multiple tweets about Agdal's previous relationships, some of which feature NSFW images of the Danish model.

Danis' tweets seemingly elicited mixed reactions from the combat sports community. Some opined that personal jabs such as the ones 'El Jefe' utilized against Paul are commonplace in promoting fights. On the contrary, others argued that Danis crossed the line by dragging Paul's fiance into their feud.

On that note, Dillon Danis has now put forth a series of tweets, wherein he's indicated that Logan Paul and Misfits Boxing are attempting to censor him. He insinuated that they're threatening to cancel his boxing match unless he stops posting personal content against Paul. Danis tweeted:

"apparently Misfits is censoring me saying i went to far and threatening to pull the fight wtf"

Furthermore, 'El Jefe' posted a meme featuring a Photoshopped image of Logan Paul crying upon hearing about Nina Agdal's dating history. Danis lambasted 'The Maverick' for trying to censor him and implied that if their fight doesn't materialize, it'll be because of Paul and Misfits Boxing.

Danis further claimed to have more "ammo" against Paul that he likely can't use due to the purported censorship.

Check out the screenshots of some of Danis' tweets below:

Screenshots of Danis' tweets

Dillon Danis claims Logan Paul refused to host him on his podcast due to 'fear of a fight'

Grappling savant Dillon Danis (2-0 MMA) is best known for his BJJ prowess and for being the training partner of UFC megastar Conor McGregor. Meanwhile, Logan Paul (0-1 professional boxing) is regarded as one of the most successful social media influencers in the world, is a WWE superstar, and has competed in amateur and professional boxing matches.

Dillon Danis has often questioned Logan Paul and his brother Jake Paul's combat sports credibility. Taking to his Twitter account, Danis recently highlighted that he was willing to appear on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast.

He added, however, that Paul refused to record a podcast episode with him owing to "fear of a fight." Danis asserted that he then offered to partake in the podcast with “full security to ensure (Paul’s) safety," but the YouTuber refused yet again.

Screenshot of Danis' tweet