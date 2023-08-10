Dillon Danis reveals Logan Paul declined having him on his podcast Imlpausive with security for 'fear of a fight' 

It was announced earlier this week that YouTuber and social media star Logan Paul will be returning to the boxing ring in October, and his opponent will be none other than Dillon Danis.

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo 🍿 pic.twitter.com/CHpVpBE8fq Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis is officially going down on October 14th

A Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, Danis is better known as one of Conor McGregor’s primary training partners. However, while he holds a 2-0 record in MMA, he has never boxed at either an amateur or professional level.

Paul, on the other hand, has largely focused on his career with WWE in recent years after his last boxing match, an exhibition with the legendary Floyd Mayweather in 2021.

Unsurprisingly, the bad blood between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul is already brewing. Danis recently took to Twitter to post an old photo of Paul’s fiancée Nina Agdal with an ex-boyfriend, clearly attempting to get into the YouTuber’s head.

Now, ‘El Jefe’ has also made an outlandish claim, stating that Paul declined to do an episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast with the grappler for fear of a fight breaking out. Danis has even claimed he offered to do the episode with “full security to ensure (Paul’s) safety”.

Dillon Danis @dillondanis Logan Paul has declined doing an episode of "Impaulsive" together in fear of a fight. I offered to do the episode with full security in the middle to ensure his safety, but he declined again. I think it would be wildly entertaining for the fans. I tried my best. Give this a like… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Given Danis is already renowned in the MMA community for his wild claims and boasts – including some questionable brags about his jiu-jitsu accomplishments – it’s hard to know whether what he’s saying here is true.

However, we can probably expect more trash talk to unfold as the build to Paul vs. Danis continues over the next two months.

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis: What happened when they clashed in New York?

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are set to meet in the boxing ring in October when they face off on the undercard of the event set to be headlined by KSI vs. Tommy Fury.

However, their feud dates back some time, and remarkably, according to Paul and his brother Jake, things almost went too far when the stars clashed in New York in the recent past.

In a 2022 appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast hosted by Andrew Schulz, the YouTube star claimed that one of Dillon Danis’ friends pulled a gun on him following an argument.

“Actually, here in New York one time, actually, Dillon, me and Jake have all been kind of beefing for some time," said Logan. "We were at a party, this was when Dillon was on crutches, and one of his boys pulled a gun on Mike (Majlak), legit.”

Watch Logan Paul discuss this incident below.

Thankfully, the incident went no further, and the two rivals will be able to settle their grudge in the boxing ring in two months’ time.