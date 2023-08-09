“This gonna get in Logan’s head 100%” - Dillon Danis escalates feud With Logan Paul by sharing comprising photo of his fiancée, internet reacts 

Dillon Danis recently had social media buzzing as he shared a photo of Logan Paul's fiancee, which will definitely add more animosity for their upcoming fight.

'El Jefe' took to Twitter to target the YouTuber-turned-boxer by posting an older photo of her with her ex-boyfriend. He is clearly kicking his promotion for their boxing bout into high gear as he is looking to get under his opponent's skins from now until their fight in October.

Fans reacted by making note of the Bellator middleweight's method of promotion the fight, which has gotten mixed reviews. Dillon Danis' approach to selling the fight is effective, but it led to a mixed reaction from fans in the comments, writing:

"This gonna get in Logan’s head 100%" [@bruiserscalls - Twitter]

"I don't see how this is bad showing her with previous people everyone has a ex lol or is this from while she was with logan?" [@MILES_GROWCOTT - Twitter]

"Both Logan & Nina have ran thru Hollywood tbf...Everybody got a past...This like freshman level humor" [@myrksitymma - Twitter]

"This is brutal!!! Dillon is a great promoter but i hope you show up after all this. Because after all this you have to" [@raffi_sports - Twitter]

"Peak savagery! Keep hyping the fight up" [@CryptoEmy_ - Twitter]

"Dilllon Dannis bringing conor McGregor warfare tatics to Logan. He’ll definitely bring up Japan and the scams.. Logan might pull out before the press conference" [@__LalAaL__ - Twitter]

Twitter comments

It remains to be seen whether Logan Paul will respond to Dillon Danis as there will definitely be plenty of insults traded over social media until they meet in the ring on October 14.

Dillon Danis will be fined if he pulls out of his boxing bout against Logan Paul

The MMA community was caught by surprise after it was revealed that Logan Paul's opponent for the upcoming PRIME card on October 14 was going to be Dillon Danis.

'El Jefe' has pulled out of his previously scheduled bouts, so it was surprising that the WWE superstar would agree to dedicate his time to a training camp with that risk. During a recent episode of Impaulsive, Paul confirmed that there is a pull out clause that will force him to pay $100,000 fine and be subject to doctor confirmation, saying:

"If he pulls out because of some sort of injury that he fakes, a doctor of our choosing has to verify the injury and then if he is indeed faking it, he has to pay $100,000. There is a pull out clause."

bigtimeboxing @BigtimeBoxingTM ‍♂️



[ - @impaulsive] 🗣️ Logan Paul confirms there is a PULL OUT clause for his fight against Dillon Danis. Effectively, if Dillon Danis pulls out without legitimate evidence, he will be fined $100k‍♂️- @impaulsive] pic.twitter.com/4yKgS08iXy