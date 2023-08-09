"One of his boys pulled a gun” - When Dillon Danis and Logan Paul's heated altercation almost turned into a gunfight

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis have been feuding for a long time. Logan’s brother Jake Paul has also been a party in this feud. The two men have made several attempts to get an upper hand through one-upping game on social media. However, things could have taken a really ugly turn when they met at a party in New York.

In June 2022, Jake Paul made an appearance on the ‘Flagrant’ podcast hosted by Andrew Schulz. ‘Maverick’ claimed that the hell could have broken loose when one of Dillon Danis’s friends pulled a gun and aimed it at Paul’s friend and podcast co-host Mike Majlak. The exact time of this incident is not known. But Paul remembers that Dillon Danis was on crutches when this incident happened.

“Actually, here in New York one time, Actually Dillon, me and Jake have all been kind of beefing for some time. We were at a party, this is when Dillon was on the crutches and one of his boys pulled a gun on Mike,” Logan Paul said.

You can watch Logan Paul narrate the incident from the 11:42 mark of the video below:

Clearly, the cooler heads prevailed in the precarious situation and brought it under control.

Logan Paul promises to ‘erase’ Dillon Danis from existence on October 14

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis will finally get the opportunity to settle their beef in a boxing match on October 14. The much-awaited bout will take place at the Misfits Boxing event, popularly referred to as the ‘Prime Card’.

Paul is 0-1 as a professional boxer and has also fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition fight. 'Maverick' recently had an impressive showing at the WWE SummerSlam 2023 where he defeated Ricochet.

Meanwhile, Dillon Danis is primarily known for his jiu-jitsu skills and October 14 will mark his boxing debut. He is 2-0 in his MMA career and has not competed since 2019. He is a long-time friend and teammate of UFC superstar Conor McGregor, who is excited for Dannis's return.

Both men announced the fight on their social media handles on August 8. Paul has an apprehension that Dillon Danis may pull out of the contest. But if he does, ‘Maverick’ has a sinister goal for the much-anticipated fight.

“OCTOBER 14 I return to boxing after fighting Floyd Mayweather over 2 years ago. I doubt this little parasite will show up but if he does I’m going to erase him from existence. The PRIME Card — Oct 14 in Manchester, live on DAZN PPV!” Logan Paul said in the caption of his post.

Jake Paul and Dillon Danis are scheduled to fight for six, three-minute rounds at the Misfits Boxing event. Tommy Fury vs KSi will headline the PPV event that will take place at the AO arena in Manchester, UK.