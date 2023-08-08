Conor McGregor has 3-word response to old pal Dillon Danis announcing star-studded return to fighting after long layoff

Dillon Danis' long-awaited return to combat sports has finally been announced, and his old friend and training partner, Conor McGregor, took to Twitter to react to the news.

Danis announced the fight on his official Twitter page, saying:

"October 14th, I'll be gracing the boxing ring for my debut. Gotta show up because the Paul sisters have a phobia when it comes to actual combat. Main Event live on PPV on @DAZNBoxing"

Conor McGregor reacted, simply stating:

"Dillon Danis Returns!"

Check out Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis's Tweets here:

Dillon Danis @dillondanis



As the announcement says, Dillon Danis will face Logan Paul on October 14th in Manchester, England. The bout will be main-eventing the card alongside KSI vs. Tommy Fury and will be available on DAZN pay-per-view.

Danis caught a lot of flak from fans when he pulled out of his previously scheduled bout against KSI and has not appeared in a combat sports competition since. Danis, who became known to the public as part of Conor McGregor's team, has since built his own following on social media.

The controversial jiu-jitsu star also previously fought under Bellator banners but has not mentioned anything about a return to MMA. Now, it looks like fans will finally get to see Danis back in action, albeit in a new sport, for the first time.

Conor McGregor gives insight into his training, promises fans a fight

McGregor, apart from reposting and sharing the announcement of Danis's bout vs Logan Paul, also took to Twitter to address his inactivity. 'The Notorious' shared a video and tweeted:

"I’ll start recording my work again to share with you all while we get this next fight on and set. It’s coming I promise. All my real fans, the fans of the real fighter, it’s coming, I promise!"

Check out McGregor's video and post here:

Much has been made of the fact that the McGregor vs. Chandler bout is yet to be announced. The pair were set to face each other as they coached opposite teams on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter.

McGregor, however, has been calling out other names, including Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira, among others.

Only time will tell how things will play out and who 'The Notorious' will face upon his return to the UFC octagon.