Watch: Logan Paul arrives in Dallas for Jake Paul's boxing match after victory at WWE SummerSlam

Logan Paul has arrived in Dallas to watch his brother take on Nate Diaz after his victory tonight at WWE SummerSlam.

Ricochet and Logan Paul kicked off SummerSlam 2023 with an exciting match. The two stars went back and forth with the WWE Universe in Detroit heavily behind Ricochet. However, the match ended in controversy as someone from the popular YouTuber's camp interfered.

A mystery man showed up ringside and placed brass knuckles on Paul's hand. The 28-year-old then leveled Ricochet with a punch to the face with the brass knuckles on while the referee was distracted. Paul then covered Ricochet to steal the pinfall victory over the former Intercontinental Champion at SummerSlam.

After the match, Paul boarded a plane and flew to Dallas to watch his brother, Jake Paul, take on Nate Diaz in a boxing match. The match is set to take place tonight at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. You can check out the RAW star exiting his plane while still in wrestling gear in the video below.

Logan Paul sends message to Jake Paul ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Logan Paul sent a message to his brother ahead of his boxing match against Nate Diaz tonight.

The Paul brothers have had remarkable careers thus far. The two started as YouTubers but have branched into combat sports, with Logan fitting in seamlessly as a wrestler.

In an Instagram post yesterday, the RAW star claimed that he will defeat Ricochet in the most viral match in company history before flying in a jet to watch his brother knock out Nate Diaz.

"Tomorrow, Jake and I make history by going back to back in the biggest combat sports in the world. First, I’ll be wrestling at @WWE SummerSlam for a sold out stadium of 45,000 people in Detroit. After I beat @kingricochet in the most viral match in WWE history, I’m immediately hopping on a jet & flying to Dallas to watch @jakepaul knock out Nate Diaz… these are the moments," wrote Logan.

Logan Paul once again proved that he belongs inside the squared circle tonight at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see if The Maverick goes after a singles title on RAW following his victory at tonight's premium live event.

