Logan Paul sends a message to his brother Jake Paul ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Logan Paul will be in action at SummerSlam against Ricochet. On the same night, his brother Jake will face former UFC star Nate Diaz in a boxing match.

Taking to social media, Logan sent a message dedicated to his brother. The Maverick is confident in Jake's chances against Diaz and even backed himself to beat Ricochet.

In his Instagram post, Logan revealed that he would hop on a plane after beating Ricochet and fly to Dallas to watch his brother Jake in action against Diaz.

"Tomorrow, Jake and I make history by going back to back in the biggest combat sports in the world. First, I’ll be wrestling at @WWE SummerSlam for a sold out stadium of 45,000 people in Detroit. After I beat @kingricochet in the most viral match in WWE history, I’m immediately hopping on a jet & flying to Dallas to watch @jakepaul knock out Nate Diaz… these are the moments," wrote Logan.

Check out Logan Paul's Instagram post:

Ricochet is open to facing Logan Paul and Jake Paul in a tag team match involving Braun Strowman

Ricochet will be in singles action at SummerSlam as he prepares to hand Logan Paul yet another loss in WWE.

However, the former United States Champion is open to teaming up with his former tag team partner Braun Strowman for a match against The Paul Brothers.

In a recent interview with Sporting News, Ricochet said he would love to team up with the former Universal Champion again. Strowman is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery.

"Absolutely [I wanna send Logan Paul to his brother’s fight with a loss] and honestly, wait until my partner Braun [Strowman] comes back and me and Braun will smack both of him if he wants. I smack Logan, he’ll smack Jake," said Ricochet.

The One and Only and The Maverick's feud took a heated turn recently on RAW when the latter involved Ricochet's fiancé Samantha Irvin during the two men's confrontation.

Would you like to see Logan walk out with the win at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comment section below.

