"I smack Logan, he'll smack Jake" - 34-year-old WWE Superstar teases blockbuster match against Jake Paul and Logan Paul alongside 385-pound wrestler

A WWE Superstar recently teased a blockbuster match against Jake Paul and Logan Paul.

Ricochet is embroiled in a rivalry with Logan Paul that started at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. The two men will face each other at SummerSlam later this week.

His epic showdown with Logan is right around the corner, so Ricochet quickly mentioned the social media star's name during his interview with Sporting News. Ricochet said he would love to compete with Braun Strowman against the Paul brothers.

"Absolutely [I wanna send Logan Paul to his brother’s fight with a loss] and honestly, wait until my partner Braun [Strowman] comes back and me and Braun will smack both of him if he wants. I smack Logan, he’ll smack Jake," Ricochet said. [H/T Post Wrestling]

You can watch the interview here:

Logan Paul made some personal comments about Ricochet's fiancée on WWE RAW

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Logan made things personal when confronting The One and Only. During their face-off, Paul fist-bumped Ricochet only to say that Ricochet's fiancée, Samantha Irvin, would announce his name as the winner following their match.

This enranged the former Intercontinental Champion, resulting in a brawl. During this, it looked like Ricochet had the better of Paul. However, when the former went for a dive off the top rope, Paul caught him with a right hand, knocking out the high flyer.

Check out the incident below:

Given the athleticism of both men, their clash at SummerSlam should be an epic counter that should produce another viral moment to get fans talking for weeks to come.

