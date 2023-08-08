Breaking: Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul set for mega October 14 Misfits Boxing event, full fight card details here

Dillon Danis will return to competition against YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Logan Paul on Misfits Boxing’s October 14 pay-per-view event. Danis broke the news on Twitter and stated that the fight will take place on the undercard of Tommy Fury vs KSI.

On July 29, Logan Paul and KSI, the pioneers of influencer boxing announced that they will co-headline Misfits boxing's October 14 PPV card, also called ‘Prime Card’. However, their opponents were not announced for the fights. While KSI is set to take on professional boxer and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s younger brother Tommy Fury, Logan Paul will test his boxing skills against Brazilian Jiu-jitsu ace Dillon Danis.

Dillon Danis



Main Event live on PPV on @DAZNBoxing October 14th, I'll be gracing the boxing ring for my debut. Gotta show up because the Paul sisters have a phobia when it comes to actual combat.Main Event live on PPV on @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/YZPVMnUgF4

“October 14th, I'll be gracing the boxing ring for my debut. Gotta show up because the Paul sisters have a phobia when it comes to actual combat. Main Event live on PPV on @DAZNBoxing,” Dillon Danis tweeted.

Dillon Danis is a professional MMA fighter and a close associate of former UFC double champion Conor McGregor. Danis [2-0 MMA, 0-0 Boxing ] is primarily a grappler with highly praised BJJ skills. He has not competed professionally since 2019 and has two fights left on his contract with Bellator MMA. He intended to fight out the contract in 2023. However, his MMA comeback in 2023 is less likely, given the impending boxing debut against Logan Paul.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul is 0-1 as a professional boxer. He has also competed in a non-scored exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2021. ‘Maverick’ is coming off a spectacular win over Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam 2023. In an Instagram post, Logan Paul promised to ‘erase’ Dillon Danis from existence if he shows up for the fight.

"OCTOBER 14 I return to boxing after fighting Floyd Mayweather over 2 years ago.I doubt this little parasite will show up but if he does I’m going to erase him from existence. The PRIME Card — Oct 14 in Manchester, live on DAZN PPV!" Logan Paul wrote.

Dillon Danis vs Logan Paul Fight Card Details

Paul vs Danis will take place on Misfit Boxing’s October 14 PPV event labeled as the ‘Prime Card’. The event will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK, and stream exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view.

According to MMA journalist Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, Paul vs Danis will be scheduled for six three-minute rounds. The fight will take place at 195 lbs weight.

The ‘Prime Card’ event will be headlined by KSI vs Tommy Fury. The younger Fury sibling will attempt to derail another influencer boxer, building upon his win over Jake Paul in February 2023.

The main card will kick off at 7:00 PM BST / 2:00 PM ET. Main event participants are expected to walk out at 10:00 PM BST / 5:00 PM ET.