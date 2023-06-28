"Biggest farce" - Gordon Ryan rips Dillon Danis for claiming to be a BJJ world champ

Gordon Ryan has taken aim at Dillon Danis for claiming to be a four-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion.

'El Jefe' was once an immensely promising BJJ practitioner who appeared destined to dominate the world of jiu-jitsu. Danis was crowned the brown belt world champion in both the gi and no-gi disciplines at the 2014 IBJJF World Championships. He also won gold at brown belt at the 2014 UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Pro Championship.

Gordon Ryan took to Instagram social media to call out Dillon Danis for putting "4x Jiu-Jitsu World Champion" in his Instagram bio. 'The King' wrote:

"The biggest farce in a bio the world has ever seen."

Dillon Danis has not competed in a jiu-jitsu competition since 2017, which is the same time that he began training with Conor McGregor as his BJJ coach.

'El Jefe' has transformed himself into a combat sports personality over recent years, and has not competed in any fighting disciplines since his stint in Bellator MMA in 2018/2019.

Gordon Ryan, on the other hand, has laid his competition to waste over the past five years, and is unbeaten since his defeat to Vinny Magalhaes in 2018. 'The King' is currently a five-time ADCC champion, an IBJFF no-gi World Champion and four-time Eddie Bravo Invitational champion.

Ryan's dominance in the world of BJJ is unprecedented, with only the legendary reports of Rickson Gracie's supremacy coming close to 'The King's current level.

Gordon Ryan places bounty on B-Team ahead of their coming matches

Gordon Ryan and B-Team Jiu-Jitsu, headed by Craig Jones and Nicky Rodriguez, have been at war for some time now.

Ryan, Jones and Rodriguez were all part of the Danaher Death Squad, alongside 'The King's brother Nicky Ryan, Garry Tonon and several others. The BJJ superteam was headed by legendary coach John Danaher, but several years ago, the team split after tensions between members became too heated.

Ever since the split, Gordon Ryan and B-Team - consisting of Jones, Rodriguez, Nicky Ryan and some other ex-DDS members - have traded insults online.

'The King' has now taken to Instagram to issue a $500 bounty to the future opponets of any B-Team members, and Ryan said this:

"Pedro, El Monstro and many others have been sent 500 dollars by myself for beating top D team members. They actually lose so often they're gonna bankrupt me. Anyone who beats nicky fraud and just not good enough Jones in this upcoming event will get 500 cash from me that night."

Both Craig Jones and Nicky Rodriguez will take part in the UFC Fight Pass Invitational taking place on Thursday, June 29.

