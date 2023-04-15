Are Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis still friends? 

Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis are among the most polarizing figures in all of MMA. The pair are known to be friends, with the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace once being known for serving as one of the Irishman's grappling coaches. In recent years, however, fans have been left wondering if the two are still friends.

Both fighters are rarely seen together, which prompted Ariel Helwani to ask Dillon Danis about his relationship with Conor McGregor during a recent interview on the MMA Hour. The Bellator fighter clarified that he and 'The Notorious' are still friends and that there was no ill will between them.

In a subsequent interview, the former UFC double champion made a similar statement. He described Dillon Danis as a good friend prior to urging Ariel Helwani to dial back on how negatively he speaks of the BJJ specialist.

"There’s a lot to be happy with and buzzy with, you don’t need to be at everyone. I saw when Dillon was here, I loved the little vibe yous had back and forth. Dillon is a good friend of mine."

The history between Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis

Several years ago, Conor McGregor suffered a shocking submission loss against Nate Diaz. Ahead of the pair's rematch, the Irishman made the decision to enlist the services of Dillon Danis to help him improve his grappling skills. At the time, the 29-year old was a highly touted name in the world of BJJ.

As he helped 'The Notorious' prepare for his upcoming rematch with Nate Diaz, Dillon Danis developed a close friendship with the Irishman. Not only did he become part of McGregor's inner circle, but he also began styling himself after the Irishman by adopting a braggadocious persona and dyeing his hair blonde.

While the Irishman has achieved significant success in MMA, Danis has struggled with a horrific knee injury that's kept him from fulfilling his potential.

