Like the rest of his SBG Ireland teammates, Dillon Danis continues to be called out by fighters. Looking deeper into it, those call outs are usually in response to Danis trolling others first.

Dillon Danis has an extreme confidence level, that's higher than most others. And it's actually well deserved when looking at his pure grappling talents. Like him or not, the Marcelo Garcia awarded Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt is tough to beat on the mat.

He's managed to pick up a laundry list of IBJJF wins and awards along the way.

That's despite Danis just hovering over the .500 mark. The far majority of Danis' losses are decisions. He's just not the type that'll tap. Three of Dillon Danis' key grappling losses come at the hands of two of the leaders of the famed Danaher Death Squad. Two to Gary Tonon and one to Gordon Ryan. In fairness to Danis, nobody beats those two athletes.

And in the trials leading up to the 2016 ADCC tournament he almost came to blows with the entire Death Squad team.

Dillon Danis needed to be physically pulled away from them.

Dillon Danis gets pulled away from "The Death Squad"

That's the edge that is needed to succeed in this sport. It's mental warfare. In 2019 a knee injury forced Danis to withdraw from the tournament, sparking trolling from many including Gordon Ryan, Logan Paul, Jorge Masvidal, and Ben Askren.

Sore knee caps from unspecificied incident is the report I am hearing! https://t.co/jhYpRTwzna — “Young Superstar” (@Benaskren) September 26, 2019

How good does Dillon Danis' grappling skills transfer to MMA

Moving into the world of MMA, the Bellator fighter is able to bounce between middleweight and welterweight. Danis is 2-0 with a win in each division, both of which are 1st round submissions. Although if push comes to shove, Bellator President, Scott Coker would prefer him at 170.

If Dillon Danis does have visions of wearing a gold strap it may be a rocky road for him though. Those are Bellator's two killer divisions. Not only would he have to deal with all the Gracies, but Michael Venom Page, Aviv Gozali, Logan Storley, and Carlo Pedersoli Jr to name a few.

Recently at Bellator 249, Dillon Danis was called out multiple times on the night. Especially by young phenom and Renzo Gracie-trained star Aviv Gozali. Gozali made the foul language call-out after picking up his 5th win, all via 1st round submission - including the fastest in Bellator history, an 11 second heel hook over Eduard Muravitskiy.

"Dillon Danis, come on, let's do it. I'm going to f**k you up. It was another first round finish for me. I have five first round finishes. I want to keep it that way".

That means between the duo - in a total of seven fights - none have gone past the 4:30 minute mark. After the card Coker was asked about the injured fighter. He said:

"You know, I'm not even thinking about opponents for Dillon because I'm not even sure if he's even healthy enough to fight. He's had surgery and doing rehab, and going through the whole Covid-19 thing. And I'm sure it's been difficult to rehab during this time. So once we have a conversation and gives us a date that he could fight, we'll put a fight together. Listen he's a gamer. He's gonna want to come out and show what he can do as well. Keep in mind, people give him a lot of slack, but how many fights does he have? Two, three, a handful of fights, he doesn't have a big record. He's not a seasoned veteran or even a journeyman at this point. He's starting his MMA career, but if he gets you on the ground, he's dangerous".

Dillon's personal twitter response to all who call him out, including semi-celebrity Logan Paul is blunt:

"Nobody gonna do jack s**t"

Bellator 250 is less than 2 weeks away, with the main event being Douglas Lima trying to become a double champ against Gegard Mousasi for the vacant middleweight belt. It's a safe bet that Danis will be on twitter himself October 29th ready to chirp at the winner. Especially if it's Douglas Lima.