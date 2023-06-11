Gordon Ryan and Khamzat Chimaev on collision course for ADCC superfight after locking horns on social media

Gordon Ryan and Khamzat Chimaev could end up facing off in a grappling superfight at the ADCC World Championships in 2024.

The pair have engaged in some relatively mild trash-talk online, with both men calling each other out to a submission grappling match. Ryan, considered the best No-Gi grappler in the world, is a former long-time member of the "blue basement" at Renzo Grazie BJJ in New York City, New York. Chimaev has also trained at the same gym in the past, and it seems the pair know each other.

Gordon Ryan has been suffering from a severe digestive disorder for years, but the issue has become significantly worse over recent months. In a YouTube video uploaded to Khamzat Chimaev's page, the Chechen-born Swede said:

"I'm coming for him. Ryan? What's his name? Gordon Ryan, brother. You got sick. Soon I hope you get healthy and I met you brother, on the mats."

'The King' came across news of Chimaev's callout and decided to take to Instagram to respond to the surging UFC star. Ryan tagged the head coordinator of the ADCC World Championships, Mo Jassim, in his callout of Chimaev:

"@adcc_official 2023 Saturday superfight. I'll double gold and leave the divisions and absolute to the peasants. Maybe Nicky fraud could actually win something! @mojassim80 make it happen, boss man!!"

Khamzat Chimaev is currently a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, but his expert knowledge of freestyle wrestling allows him to dominate grappling exchanges in MMA consistently.

However, facing someone of the caliber of Gordon Ryan would be an entirely new challenge for Chimaev, something he may never have seen before.

Gordon Ryan details his debilitating stomach condition

Gordon Ryan has suffered from a digestive disorder for several years and it appears to have become worse. 'The King' uploaded a series of photos on his Instagram recently that showed how badly affected he has been.

According to the grappling phenom, a combination of relentless antibiotic usage and initial misdiagnosis of his illness has caused him to suffer from a debilitating stomach issue.

'The King' appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience several months ago and explained the cause of his health problems:

"I had recurring staph infections in 2018 and I took oral antibiotics and it wiped out everything in my stomach. There was a massive fungal overgrowth in my small intestine, and a huge bacterial imbalance in my stomach... They misdiagnosed it as gastroparesis... It just got worse as time went on because the fungal overgrowth just got worse and worse."

