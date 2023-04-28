UFC Fight Pass loses rights to ADCC broadcast, Fight2Win CEO reveals reason 

UFC Fight Pass lost one of its major services this week after it was announced that the Abu Dhabi Combat Club's (ADCC) World Submission Fighting Championship would be returning to FloSports in an exclusive streaming deal.

The news has shocked the MMA community, with combat sports journalist Luke Thomas highlighting that UFC Fight Pass had previously announced they had the right to show ADCC until at least 2024.

"Fight Pass did a big announcement that they had rights to ADCC. I asked Mo Jassim of ADCC about it and the budget FP was giving them. How the hell did all of that just go away?"

Thomas queried how and why the deal between the UFC and ADCC had fallen away, but Fight2Win CEO Seth Daniels soon took to Instagram to explain the situation.

According to Daniels, Fight2Win made a number of mistakes whilst working alongside Fight Pass to broadcast ADCC in 2022. The Fight2Win CEO added that it soon became clear that the best thing for all parties was to strike a deal between FloSports and ADCC as he believed they were the best organization to stream the sport.

Seth Daniels wrote:

"Flo has the best technologies to run multi mat/stream events. Flo goes above and beyond in terms of coverage and marketing for ADCC and the athletes. 90% of the mistkaes of 2022 ADCC were my team and my fault...After 6 months of trying to make things work with Fight Pass, it was clear that returning to Flo was not only the right option but the only option."

UFC president Dana White weighs in on Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul

Earlier this month, it was announced that former Disney channel star-turned-boxer Jake Paul would be taking on another UFC veteran in fan favorite Nate Diaz. Their bout is set to take place on August 5, at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Whilst Dana White isn't a massive fan of boxing or 'The Problem Child', the 53-year-old wished the event a success for both men. According to White, he isn't that bothered about which way the fight goes, but would be happy to see the pair make a lot of money.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference for UFC Kansas City last week, Dana White said:

"I don't want to s**t on other people's fights, like 'Oscar Delaweirdo', but yeah, I don't want to talk about the fight. It's just, first of all, neither guy is my guy. There is just no need for me to comment on it or whatever. I wish them the best, I hope they make a gazillion dollars."

