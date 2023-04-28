Nate Diaz seemingly accuses Jake Paul of using steroids, demands change of stipulation in boxing match

Nate Diaz has accused Jake Paul of using steroids ahead of their scheduled boxing clash in August.

Diaz and Paul are scheduled to fight on August 5 in Dallas in an eight-round boxing clash at 185 lbs. The Stockton native has now demanded a change in the ruleset, claiming to be aware of Paul's PED use. Diaz wrote on Twitter:

"12 rounds. Ur on steroids so let’s put that shit to work 👊🏼"

Diaz's demands are understandable considering his reputation of becoming more dangerous as the fight progresses. A seasoned triathlete, Stockton's favorite has put on some of the best displays of 'gas tank' over the course of his UFC career.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz recently cast doubt on his upcoming fight with Jake Paul by engaging a streetside brawl in New Orleans. Diaz was originally in attendance for the Misfits 6 boxing event where he was shown the door after an altercation with reality TV star Chase DeMoor.

Diaz and his 209 crew then got involved in a full-fledged brawl with DeMoor's entourage on Bourbon Street, where the former UFC fighter choked out a doppelganger of Logan Paul.

While an arrest warrant was subsequently issued against Diaz, the Stockton slugger has since turned himself in, pleading self-defense and was even released after posting bond.

Jake Paul calls for Nate Diaz's release

Fellow YouTuber KSI initially offered to step up as Nate Diaz's replacement for the August clash against Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child even seemed to entertain the idea for a while and asked KSI to stay in shape. Paul wrote:

“Great. I accept you as the backup opponent. Fight is at 185. There are no rehydration clauses. Stay in shape and we will give you a call if needed. Thanks buddy for being so humble and committed.”

This did not sit well with Diaz, who immediately fired back by threatening to pull out for good. He wrote:

“Lol why don’t you two scared pussies just fight each other in August. I’ll fight someone who can really fight.”

While the matchup seemed close to falling apart until recently, Diaz turning himself in has seemingly changed things. With the bout reportedly set to come to fruition, Paul recently called for Nate Diaz's release. 'The Problem Child' wrote on his Instagram Stories:

"Free big bro"

Image courtesy: @jakepaul on Instagram

