Who is the Logan Paul lookalike Nate Diaz choked out on the street? A look into the TikToker's life 

Nate Diaz recently got into a street fight with Logan Paul's lookalike Rodney Peterson. The former UFC slugger was in New Orleans for the Misfits Boxing 6 event where he was shown the door for throwing a water bottle at TV star Chase DeMoor.

Peterson subsequently discovered the consequences of messing with an angered Diaz on the streets, albeit the hard way. In a short-lasting affair, the Stockton native kneed Paul's lookalike before quickly choking him out on his feet.

Catch the clip below:

FearBuck @FearedBuck NO WAY NATE DIAZ SLEPT LOGAN PAUL LMFAOOO NO WAY NATE DIAZ SLEPT LOGAN PAUL LMFAOOO https://t.co/10Y3jGZxkZ

As the brawl against Nate Diaz shoots him to greater fame, let's take a look at the life of Paul's lookalike Rodney Peterson.

Peterson has admittedly never been much of a social media person for most of his life. He was introduced to TikTok only in 2020 by his wife and subsequently opened up an account mainly posting videos related to his children and his hobbies: music and jiu-jitsu.

However, things changed drastically when some people noticed similarities between him and 'The Maverick'. Peterson told Insider last year:

"In early 2021, I'd never heard of YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul. But when people started flooding my comments section saying they thought I looked like him, I googled him and discovered he's a hugely popular influencer with a controversial past."

Rodney Peterson started capitalizing on his Logan Paul lookalike persona

Being Logan Paul's doppelganger came with certain pros and cons for Rodney Peterson. The TikToker received several negative comments on his posts but did not mind the backlash as his son considered Paul a role model.

While he hasn't watched every episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Peterson has also noticed positive changes in Paul's content over time through social media snippets.

Rodney Peterson eventually decided to go with the flow and rebranded his TikTok account as a Paul lookalike account. Peterson further told Insider:

"When I started experimenting with making content about it, I noticed that videos in which I talked about Paul would do really well. So I just decided to roll with it."

He continued:

"I rebranded my TikTok account by changing my profile description to "not Logan Paul," and have made videos recreating Logan's old videos and doing impressions of him. I now have over 130,000 TikTok followers, while this last time last year, I only had around 7,000.

Poll : 0 votes