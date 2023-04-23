A video where MMA superstar Nate Diaz chokes out a Logan Paul lookalike on the streets of New Orleans has been doing the rounds on the internet

UFC president Dana White, who was playing cards with Adin Ross, watched the video of the incident and questioned whether the person going unconscious was the internet celebrity.

Later in the video, it gets clarified that the person on the receiving end of the choke was a lookalike of 'The Maverick'.

"Is that Logan Paul?... That guy's head bounced like a f***ing basketball... No, he is way too skinny. Logan Paul is a big motherf****r."

You can watch Dana White's reaction to Nate Diaz's street brawl below:

Nate Diaz getting into brawls outside the octagon is not a new thing. Before getting into a street fight, Diaz was in attendance for the Misfits boxing event to show support for his teammate Chris Avila, who was competing that night.

During his time there, the Stockton native got into an altercation with reality TV star Chase DeMoor, who was sitting behind him in the audience. Diaz proceeded to throw a water bottle at him before the crowd intervened.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Nate Diaz with an absolute BULLET Nate Diaz with an absolute BULLET https://t.co/bJ72dVJKfl

DeMoor took to Twitter to shed light on the incident and had the following to say about Diaz:

"Nate Diaz decided to get mad and throw a prime bottle on me, that’s cute bro. Just next time don’t run. And stop spending your nights in the club trying to use your dried up MMA career to pull college girls while you’re out in New Orleans."

Chase DeMoor @ChaseDeMoor Nate Diaz decided to get mad and throw a prime bottle on me, that’s cute bro @NateDiaz209 just next time don’t run. And stop spending your nights in the club trying to use your dried up MMA career to pull college girls while you’re out in New Orleans Nate Diaz decided to get mad and throw a prime bottle on me, that’s cute bro 😂 @NateDiaz209 just next time don’t run. And stop spending your nights in the club trying to use your dried up MMA career to pull college girls while you’re out in New Orleans

Conor McGregor reacts to the Nate Diaz brawl in New Orleans

Their professional rivalry aside, Irish superstar Conor McGregor has often been amused by Nate Diaz's antics outside the octagon.

After the latest videos of the Stockton native's altercation on the streets of New Orleans went viral, 'The Notorious' uploaded multiple tweets sharing his thoughts on the incident.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Conor McGregor reacts to the video of Nate Diaz choking a man out in a street fight last night… Conor McGregor reacts to the video of Nate Diaz choking a man out in a street fight last night… https://t.co/RyWQ9tt4wf

McGregor then went on to say that if the two were to fight again, he would get the better of Diaz in the clinch position.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA I mince nate in the clinch these days. Actually anyone in the clinch. Minced. I mince nate in the clinch these days. Actually anyone in the clinch. Minced.

McGregor vs. Diaz has been one of the most entertaining UFC rivalries of recent times. The score between the two athletes currently stands at 1-1. Fans have been demanding a trilogy fight for years, but with Diaz now out of the UFC, the chances of that happening appear very low.

Poll : 0 votes