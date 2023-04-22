Conor McGregor calls out Nate Diaz after violent incident outside Misfits Boxing event 

Conor McGregor is as confident as ever that he'll beat Nate Diaz after a video surfaced of the Stockton fighter brawling in the street outside the MF & DAZN: X Series 006 event.

Earlier this month, Diaz was confirmed to be making his boxing debut against Jake Paul in August on DAZN. The former UFC fighter then appeared at the latest Misfits Boxing event to cheer on Chris Avila, a member of his team.

Chaos soon ensued during Avila's fight, however, as Nate Diaz threw a bottle at Chase DeMoor, a Misfits boxer who was sitting in the crowd. Diaz was then removed from the building.

The drama didn't stop there as footage later revealed that Diaz was involved in a street brawl outside the XULA Convocation Center in New Orleans. In the video, the 38-year-old locks in a guillotine on a man before choking him unconscious.

McGregor has now responded to videos of Nate Diaz's street brawl. The Irishman, in his typical brash style, stated he would have no issues against his former rival in the clinch:

"I mince Nate in the clinch these days. Actually anyone in the clinch. Minced."

'The Notorious' then followed up on the tweet by adding:

"Left like bolognese ya go against me in the clinch."

UFC lightweight predicts Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Back in February, Dana White dropped a bombshell that Conor McGregor would once again be returning to the UFC octagon. It was announced that the Irishman would first coach on 'The Ultimate Fighter' (TUF) against Michael Chandler, and the pair would then lock horns before the end of the year.

Filming for TUF wrapped up last month and now fans and fighters have been trying to cast their predictions for the highly anticipated clash between the pair. Most recently, fan-favorite lightweight Drew Dober weighed in on the bout in an interview with MiddleEasy.

Dober expects 'Iron' to grind out a decision win against the Irishman because of Conor McGregor's decision-making:

"As of now, I have Michael Chandler winning. Not winning spectacularly. I don't think it's going to be like, you know, a big thing. But I just don't think the decisions of Conor McGregor is going to complement his fighting style."

Catch the interview here (14:00):

