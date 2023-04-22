WATCH: Nate Diaz CHOKES OUT Logan Paul look-alike during brawl on New Orleans street after Misfits Boxing event

Nate Diaz was recently caught on tape choking out a man bearing an uncanny resemblance to famous YouTuber Logan Paul on a New Orleans street.

The incident occurred last night after the Misfit Boxing's MF & DAZN: X Series 006 event, where Diaz was in attendance to support his teammate Chris Avilla.

After the event concluded, it seems the younger Diaz sibling went out on the town and got caught up in an altercation with some unknown individuals. Nate Diaz appeared to be involved in a melee and ended up choking a man out.

A video tweeted by combat sports journalist Michael Benson shows two groups of people involved in a scuffle for reasons currently unknown and Nate Diaz squaring up to the Logan Paul lookalike.

While it appears the man attempted to calm the Stockton slugger with his hands up and prevent him from rushing someone, Diaz can be seen grabbing the man and locking his head in a choke. Nate Diaz also sneaked in a knee to the body as a woman nearby pleaded with them to stop.

Interestingly, during the Misfits event, Diaz was also involved in an altercation with Chase DeMoor.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Nate Diaz choking a man out in a street fight after attending his teammate Chris Avila's fight on the Misfits Boxing show in New Oreleans last night…



Fans react to Nate Diaz choking out a Logan Paul look-alike on a New Orleans street

Nate Diaz is not someone to mess with. Younger sibling to former UFC title challenger Nick Diaz, the Stockton slugger is widely known as one of the UFC's biggest superstars thanks to his legendary durability in and out of the cage.

As footage of Diaz choking out a Logan Paul look-alike surfaced, fans and users were quickly reminded of his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul. They reacted to the incident in the comments section of the post.

One fan posted a picture of the alleged victim and wrote:

"That's the guy btw."

Controversial MMA fighter and Diaz's teammate Jake Shields felt like he missed out and wrote:

"Looks like I missed out."

One fan noticed Diaz throwing a knee to the body and wrote:

"Threw a sneaky knee to the body in there too. Good."

Another fan questioned:

"How many fights broke out at this event."

One user wrote:

"Stockton born and bred. WEST COAST GANGSTER!"

Another fan opined:

"Wow, nothing says I'm tough like picking a fight in the streets after watching a boxing match."

One user observed:

"To me, that looked like self defence. Who in their right mind picks a fight with a UFC fighter?"

Another user asked:

"At what point do you think squaring up to a UFC fighter is going to end well?"

