Combat sports fans have reacted to Nate Diaz throwing a water bottle at Chase DeMoor during the Misfits Boxing event earlier tonight. Diaz was in attendance for Misfit Boxing's MF & DAZN: X Series 006 event (April 21st, 2023) at the XULA Convocation Centre in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

Stockton native Nate Diaz's longtime training partner Chris Avila faced Paul Bamba at the event. Diaz, an MMA icon and former UFC fighter, is believed to have been in attendance to cheer for Avila. Meanwhile, earlier during the event, American football player and reality TV star Chase DeMoor competed against YouTuber Stevie Knight in a heavyweight boxing bout.

In what was Knight's boxing debut, he earned a DQ win over DeMoor after the latter knocked him out and continued punching him on the mat. DeMoor later joined the seats behind Diaz's front-row seat.

It's believed that Chase DeMoor started taking verbal jibes at Nate Diaz, which caused the MMA veteran to throw a water bottle at him (DeMoor). DeMoor and Diaz then tried to fight one another right there. However, security personnel as well as others separated them.

DeMoor proceeded to throw a projectile that Diaz evaded. The Misfits Boxing Twitter account tweeted a video of the incident. One fan reacted to the video by tweeting in support of Diaz:

"W nate diaz"

Similarly, another fan suggested that DeMoor isn't a professional fighter like Diaz:

"chase your not him"

One Twitter user indicated that Diaz might've heard DeMoor speak in support of the former's next opponent Jake Paul:

"Nate heard some guy shouting behind him “paul f**k him up”"

Another Twitter user claimed that DeMoor didn't want to fight Diaz:

"Dude did not wanna fight Nate Diaz "

Furthermore, one fan took to Twitter to cheer for Diaz:

"LFG Nate Diaz"

Alluding to DeMoor's act of hitting his opponent Stevie Knight after already having knocked him out, one fan criticized him and tweeted:

"wow chase still being disrespectful outside the ring. he deserved that."

Another fan implied that DeMoor is on a mission to ruin his reputation:

"He on a mission to ruin his reputation tonight"

Alternatively, one fan opined that the altercation wasn't DeMoor's fault:

"how was that chases fault"

Another fan took a jab at Diaz by insinuating that his gangster persona is contrived:

"Nate think he gangsta till a real one pull up for"

Moreover, one Twitter user jested that DeMoor would've been unable to hurt Diaz:

"lol chase acting like he actually gonna do something"

Another Twitter user implied that Diaz would seriously hurt DeMoor if they fight:

"Nate would kill him"

Could Nate Diaz fight Chase DeMoor after boxing Jake Paul?

Reality TV personality and heavyweight boxer Chase DeMoor's boxing record currently stands at 0-2. On the other hand, Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) is scheduled to make his boxing debut against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul (6-1 boxing). Diaz, who last competed at welterweight in the UFC, will face cruiserweight pugilist Paul in an eight-round 185-pound catchweight boxing bout.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Jake Paul’s next boxing match will be against Nate Diaz, DAZN Boxing announced. (h/t @MarcRaimondi)



The 185-pound bout will be Diaz's first fight out of the UFC in 15 years. Jake Paul’s next boxing match will be against Nate Diaz, DAZN Boxing announced. (h/t @MarcRaimondi) The 185-pound bout will be Diaz's first fight out of the UFC in 15 years. https://t.co/QS7HQ3sY6e

The highly-anticipated Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul matchup will headline a boxing event at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, on August 5th, 2023. Considering the aforementioned variables at play, it appears unlikely that Diaz would face Chase DeMoor in the boxing ring even after the Paul fight.

Diaz has never competed at heavyweight in his combat sports career, whereas DeMoor fights at heavyweight. Nevertheless, their scuffle outside the ring appears to have become the biggest talking point to emerge from tonight's Misfits Boxing event and could lead to a possible feud, potentially out of the ring.

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo #JMXBell



Knight takes the W by DQ CHAOS after Chase DeMoor knocked out Stevie KnightKnight takes the W by DQ CHAOS after Chase DeMoor knocked out Stevie Knight 😳 #JMXBell Knight takes the W by DQ https://t.co/xZbCA2tEdD

