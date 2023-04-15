Nate Diaz clash won't be a "walk in the park" for Jake Paul, claims former UFC champ

Jake Paul called out Nate Diaz after the Stockton native's last outing in the UFC octagon. Half a year on, the fight is now a reality. The two will face off in a boxing bout on August 5, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. It will be an eight-round affair.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani BREAKING!



Nathan Diaz vs. Jake Paul in a pro boxing bout is a DONE DEAL.



The details:



Aug. 5, 2023.



Dallas.



DAZN PPV.



Eight rounds.



185 pounds. BREAKING!Nathan Diaz vs. Jake Paul in a pro boxing bout is a DONE DEAL.The details:Aug. 5, 2023. Dallas. DAZN PPV.Eight rounds. 185 pounds. https://t.co/5lqclPhTW1

Michael Bisping recently weighed in on the fight, claiming that Nate Diaz has showcased decent boxing in the UFC octagon so far:

“Nate Diaz, this will be a fun fight. Nate Diaz is no walk in the park [for Jake Paul], very very tough. Extremely hard to finish. Granted he’s not a boxer, he’s almost 40 years old. He’s got a great submission game, you can’t use that. But the hands! The hands and Diaz are good. You cannot deny that."

'The Count' then recounted Nate Diaz's best boxing highlights, including against Conor McGregor:

"Remember when he shocked the world and became a global mega star when he beat Conor McGregor on short notice. It was round two, it was a one-two, straight down the pipe, wobbled McGregor, turned him into a wrestler than got top position, choked him out.”

Nate Diaz famously rocked current welterweight champion Leon Edwards in the final round of their fight in 2021. Reminding fans of Diaz's late surge against 'Rocky', Bisping added:

“Against Leon Edwards, the welterweight champion of the world, the man who’s defeated Kamaru Usman, who is the welterweight king. He rocked him in round five, granted he was getting beaten. Diaz is hard to put away. In round five again, a huge straight punch caught Leon Edwards, kind of had him wobbled all over the place. And Diaz loves that, he says he’s still the welterweight king."

Catch Michael Bisping's comments below:

Jake Paul sends a message to Tommy Fury ahead of fight with Nate Diaz

Jake Paul's fight against Nate Diaz will be his eighth professional outing in the boxing ring. His last bout was the first loss of his career and it came against Tommy Fury.

However, Paul intends to get his revenge against Fury in the near future after his fight against Diaz. 'The Problem Child' addressed his loss on his YouTube channel and spoke about his desire for redemption:

“I have been in the gym since the day I got back from Saudi. I’ve been working out every single day, six days a week, fueled with vengeance to come back and take what is mine, because I know I can beat Tommy. That was the worst version of me possible. It just wasn’t my night, he was the better man, he had an amazing performance and congrats to Tommy for that. Tommy, I hope you’re enjoying your victory, you earned it, respect. Let it soak in and enjoy it for as long as possible."

Catch Jake Paul's comments below:

Poll : 0 votes