According to recent reports, former UFC superstar Nate Diaz has been granted bond after voluntarily surrendering himself to the New Orleans Police Department. Diaz's legal situation has garnered attention from fellow fighters, with former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen expressing his support for Diaz in a contentious statement.

Diaz surrendered himself to the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) following an arrest warrant for his alleged participation in a brawl on Bourbon Street. However, Diaz has now been released from custody after posting a $10,000 bond. This information was confirmed by Diaz's representative, Zach Rosenfield:

"Bond has been granted and posted with the full permission from the court to resume travel which includes returning to Stockton today. We appreciate how we were treated by the New Orleans Police Department, the court and their staff.”

Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi From Nate Diaz rep Zach Rosenfield:



“Bond has been granted and posted with the full permission from the court to resume travel which includes returning to Stockton today. We appreciate how we were treated by the New Orleans Police Department, the court and their staff.” From Nate Diaz rep Zach Rosenfield:“Bond has been granted and posted with the full permission from the court to resume travel which includes returning to Stockton today. We appreciate how we were treated by the New Orleans Police Department, the court and their staff.”

In a bold and provocative move, Sonnen, the infamous and flamboyant personality known for his unapologetic demeanor, took to social media to express his strong opinion on the recent bail charges against Diaz. In a tweet that exuded his trademark confidence and bravado, 'The Bad Guy' vehemently demanded the immediate release of Diaz, while simultaneously downplaying the severity of his alleged transgressions:

"FREE Nate Diaz. I don't care what he did."

Check out Sonnen's remarks below:

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



“Bond has been granted and posted with the full permission from the court to resume travel which includes returning to Stockton today. We appreciate how we were treated by the New Orleans Police Department, the court and their staff.”



- Diaz’s… New update regarding Nate Diaz:“Bond has been granted and posted with the full permission from the court to resume travel which includes returning to Stockton today. We appreciate how we were treated by the New Orleans Police Department, the court and their staff.”- Diaz’s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… New update regarding Nate Diaz: “Bond has been granted and posted with the full permission from the court to resume travel which includes returning to Stockton today. We appreciate how we were treated by the New Orleans Police Department, the court and their staff.”- Diaz’s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… FREE @NateDiaz209 . I don’t care what he did. twitter.com/arielhelwani/s… FREE @NateDiaz209 . I don’t care what he did. twitter.com/arielhelwani/s…

Daniel Cormier critiques in on the ongoing Nate Diaz situation

Nate Diaz found himself embroiled in a violent street brawl that left Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Peterson unconscious after being choked out. The ensuing legal charges against Diaz have stirred up a storm of controversy, prompting legendary UFC fighter and Hall of Famer, Daniel Cormier, to offer his thoughts on the matter.

Renowned as a consummate professional and a role model for aspiring fighters, Cormier has long been a beacon of excellence in the world of MMA. In a recent YouTube video, 'DC' waded into the debate surrounding Diaz's alleged involvement in the street brawl, offering a surprising perspective on the situation. Despite the victim being the only party to have suffered physical harm, Cormier stood by the Californian and remarked:

"I've been a little peeved. Especially with the news that 1, a warrant has been put out for Diaz, and also, the guy's trying to sue him... Where in the world do you take a guy that's known for being dangerous and you choose that guy as the guy you have an altercation with? Especially when the guy in Nate Diaz has a history of defending himself... When you pick a fight with Nate Diaz, he's going to fight you, wherever you are... So when you play the game, you get some pretty sh*tty prizes."

Check out the former multi-division champ's entire remarks below:

Poll : 0 votes