WATCH: Jake Paul shares hilarious self-defense video, in response to Nate Diaz choking out Logan Paut lookalike

A video emerged online showing former UFC star Nate Diaz being involved in a street fight in New Orleans, where he was seen choking out a man who bore a striking resemblance to YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul.

Diaz was in the city to support his teammate Chris Avila, who was fighting on a Misfits boxing card at the XULA Convention Center. It was during this event that he was caught in the middle of a wild brawl.

Check out the entire sequence of events below:

Robbie @RobbiePoirier10 Nate Diaz when he goes out to socialize Nate Diaz when he goes out to socialize https://t.co/my0tjymQmZ

Jake Paul, the younger brother of Logan Paul, responded to a viral video of Nate Diaz choking out a man who resembled his brother by sharing a comical self-defense video on social media. The video, which also features Logan, teaches viewers how to survive a run-in with a Nate Diaz-like figure.

In the video, 'The Problem Child' impersonates Diaz, complete with a shaky imitation of the former UFC star, while Logan demonstrates how to defend against a chokehold. Logan used a snorkel to stay conscious before escaping from Jake's grasp, adding a humorous twist to the situation, while the younger Paul remarked:

"Today, we’re going to be teaching you what to do if you see a homeless Stockton man trying to come at you in the middle of the streets. Now if you look anything like a Paul brother, keep your eyes peeled because the streets are hot."

Check out the hilarious video below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul Nate Diaz choking Logan Paul RESPONSE.



Spread for safety!! Nate Diaz choking Logan Paul RESPONSE.Spread for safety!! https://t.co/jh0jtJ2FP5

The video, posted on Saturday, has garnered a lot of attention from fans and the media.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz are set to face off against each other at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on the 5th of August. The highly anticipated match comes after Paul's recent loss to Tommy Fury, and he will be looking to rebound with a win against Diaz, who is known for his formidable fighting skills.

Conor McGregor is infatuated with footage of Nate Diaz choking out people

Despite their long-standing rivalry, Conor McGregor took to social media to express his support for Nate Diaz after the Stockton native was involved in a scuffle at a Misfits Boxing event. Diaz was caught on video choking a man who resembled Logan Paul following a series of knee strikes on his body.

Footage of Diaz's brawl quickly went viral, drawing the attention of many fans and fellow fighters, including the Irishman. In a surprising move, 'The Notorious' reacted to the incident with delight and praised Diaz's fighting skills:

"Hahaha Nate on a rampage tonight! Let’s go Nate! Hahaha"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Hahaha Nate on a rampage tonight! Let’s go Nate! Hahaha Hahaha Nate on a rampage tonight! Let’s go Nate! Hahaha

The former two-division champ added:

"Lovely little knee to the body hahahaa"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Lovely little knee to the body hahahaa Lovely little knee to the body hahahaa

Poll : 0 votes