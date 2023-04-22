Conor McGregor is yet to announce an official date for his return bout against three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler. Instead, 'The Notorious One' has been busy with other preoccupations. Two days ago, April 20 was on everybody's calendars. The date in question has taken on a life of its own.

It is often referred to as 4/20 due to the date being on the 20th of April, which is the fourth month of the year. The day is often heralded as one wherein marijuana smokers partake in celebratory smoking. Conor McGregor took to both Instagram and Facebook with three pictures of him smoking marijuana.

While THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, is no longer tested for by USADA, the Irishman's posts came off the heels of his disagreement with the drug-testing agency over how long he should remain in the testing pool after entering it. He has since deleted the pictures from all social media platforms.

Fans and even other UFC fighters have long since speculated about the Irishman's drug use. Many will be worried about McGregor's fitness level ahead of his highly anticipated return due to the nature of his posts. However, with no return date in sight, there may be no cause for concern yet.

What has Conor McGregor done in 2023?

While the Irishman is yet to step inside the octagon for his scheduled bout against former Bellator lightweight titleholder Michael Chandler, he did serve as a rival coach alongside 'Iron' in the 31st installment of The Ultimate Fighter. Additionally, 'The Notorious' has made waves due to how much muscle mass he has gained.

The first-ever UFC double champion also generated controversy due to his refusal to enter the USADA testing pool. This led to several mixed martial artists competing under Dana White's banner, accusing him of steroid use. While the Irishman hit back against the claims, he is yet to re-enter the USADA pool.

Conor McGregor has spent the better part of the last two years nursing a crippling leg injury suffered against Dustin Poirier during the pair's grudge match at UFC 264. Some allege that he took banned substances to accelerate his recovery from the injury in question.

