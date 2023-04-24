Professional boxer and reality TV star Chase DeMoor has issued a callout to MMA superstar Nate Diaz after their altercation in New Orleans.

DeMoor uploaded a video to his Twitter account where he spoke about the damage he received during the brawl. The 26-year-old then questioned the fighting credibility of Diaz's teammates and said he was rooting for Jake Paul in the boxing match against the Stockton native.

DeMoor then ended the video by challenging Diaz to a five-minute fight inside a cage.

"This message is for Nate Diaz and all his boys, you guys finally put some damage on me... All of you guys who are in the UFC and MMA fighters and I had to fight your whole team off. You and your crew are the softest boys. All those kids on your team, I don't know how they are in the UFC or how they have any sort of winning record... And I can't wait for Jake Paul to un-alive you... Nate, if you're watching this bro, get yourself locked in a cage with me for five minutes, bro. I promise you, I'mma show you what that forty pounds difference feels like, bro. You're soft. Jake, handle my light work," said Chase DeMoor.

Nate Diaz is currently scheduled to fight internet celebrity Jake Paul in a professional boxing match. The fight will consist of eight three-minute rounds and will take place on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The event will mark Diaz's debut as a professional boxer.

What started the rivalry between Nate Diaz and Chase DeMoor?

Nate Diaz was in attendance for the recent Misfits boxing event to support his friend and teammate Chris Avila, who was competing on the card. Chase DeMoor, who was sitting a few rows behind Diaz, caught the Stockton native's attention, with his attempt to throw a chair towards him.

Diaz got up and threw a water bottle at the reality TV star. This caused security to intervene and the MMA fighter was escorted out of the building.

Later, Diaz and DeMoor's teams got into a brawl on the streets of New Orleans where the Stockton native proceeded to put Rodney Petersen, a Logan Paul lookalike, into a submission hold and choke him unconscious.

