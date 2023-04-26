The announcement of Jake Paul's deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) earlier this year in January has caused quite a stir in the combat sports world. Notably, several fighters, including PFL lightweight contender Clay Collard, have expressed their desire to take on the YouTube star-turned-boxing sensation in an MMA bout.

Adding to the growing list of challengers, PFL welterweight champion Ray Cooper III recently threw down the gauntlet, challenging Paul to his first-ever MMA fight in August. Cooper, a seasoned fighter with a formidable record, is eager to test his skills against Paul in the octagon and prove his dominance in the sport,

'Bradda Boy' recently took to social media to call out Jake Paul and remarked:

"I’m open in August, fight a real fighter."

Cooper's assertion of fighting a "real fighter" stems from the fact that 'The Problem Child' has primarily been fighting retired MMA fighters, such as Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva, in boxing matches. This has raised questions among fans and critics about Paul's willingness to take on active MMA fighters in the ring or octagon, where the rules and dynamics of the sport are vastly different.

Jake Paul and freshly retired UFC star Nate Diaz are due to square off on August 5th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The highly anticipated bout follows Paul's previous loss to Tommy Fury, and he will be trying to bounce back with a win over Diaz, who is recognized for his strong fighting skills.

Jake Paul responds to Nate Diaz's latest street brawl with a hysterical self-defense video

Jake Paul, the younger sibling of popular YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul, recently responded to a viral video featuring Nate Diaz choking Rodney Peterson that bore a resemblance to Logan. In a bid to add a humorous twist to the situation, Jake shared a comical self-defense video on social media, featuring himself and 'The Maverick'.

In the video, 'The Problem Child' impersonated Diaz, mimicking his mannerisms and speech patterns while Logan demonstrated techniques to escape a chokehold. To add a touch of levity, Logan used a snorkel to stay conscious while attempting to break free from Jake's grip.

The younger Paul remarked:

"Today, we’re going to be teaching you what to do if you see a homeless Stockton man trying to come at you in the middle of the streets. Now if you look anything like a Paul brother, keep your eyes peeled because the streets are hot."

Check out the video here:

Jake Paul @jakepaul Nate Diaz choking Logan Paul RESPONSE.



Spread for safety!! Nate Diaz choking Logan Paul RESPONSE.Spread for safety!! https://t.co/jh0jtJ2FP5

