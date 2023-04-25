Last week, an online video emerged capturing an altercation involving former UFC star Nate Diaz at a Misfits boxing card in New Orleans, where he was present to support his teammate Chris Avila. The footage shows Diaz apparently choking Rodney Peterson, a TikTok star who bears a striking resemblance to YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul.
The event elicited a variety of comments from UFC fans, with opinions on the topic varied. While, Diaz's counsel Zach Rosenfield stated that the deed was in self-defense, adding a further layer of complexity to an already controversial situation.
Check out some of the social media reactions below:
"WALTER BECKER!! Time to do some dirty work!!!"
"Nate Diaz really choked an untrained fighter on the middle of the street. He deserves to be arrested. I can’t believe anybody still supports this thug. Assault is never okay outside the octagon. Thank goodness I’m a Conor McGregor fan."
"Oh shit the Logan Paul look alike is an 0-6 fighter that does technically make him licensed, idk about trained lmao."
New Orleans police issue an arrest warrant for Nate Diaz following the street altercation
Following the Saturday night brawl in New Orleans, police have issued an arrest warrant for former UFC fighter Nate Diaz on a charge of second-degree battery. The warrant was issued in response to video footage that circulated on social media depicting Diaz allegedly choking YouTube personality Rodney Petersen unconscious during an altercation on the city's famous Bourbon Street.
The video shows Petersen confronting the Stockton native amidst the chaotic scenes of people fighting. Diaz then appears to put Petersen in a chokehold before letting him drop to the ground, where he appears to be unconscious. According to police reports, Petersen was later found with a head injury and bleeding from the back of his head.
According to reports from The Guardian, a spokesperson from the NOPD stated:
"After investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Diaz. He has been charged with second-degree battery."