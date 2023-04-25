Nate Diaz was recently seen being involved in a street fight in New Orleans. The MMA superstar, who recently left the UFC, was seen putting a man in what looked to be a chokehold and leaving him unconscious on the street.

Watch, as Nate Diaz chokes an unidentified man unconscious in a street brawl:

After the incident came to light, an arrest warrant was issued by the New Orleans Police Department. The New Orleans Police Department blamed Diaz for second-degree battery. In the state of Louisiana, second-degree battery is punishable by up to eight years in prison, a $2,000 fine, or both.

The New Orleans' DA office has now given an update on the case. According to the DA's office, an arrest warrant has been issued, but no arrests have been made. They stated:

"No arrest has been made in this case. Once an arrest is made in this matter, the case will move to the DA’s Office for review and adjudication.”

It is unclear if Diaz will face any harmful punishment, as neither the fighter nor his defence team have made any comments on the situation yet. MMA fighters and combat sports athletes in general, however, are known to be treated more stringently than the average person in cases that involve violence. As a result, we'll need to wait and watch to see what transpires.

Nate Diaz to face Jake Paul, bout still scheduled for August 5th

Before this street brawl, it was announced that Nate Diaz would face YouTuber Jake Paul in a boxing match on August 5th.

Now that Diaz is facing certain legal troubles due to his actions, it is unclear how the bout will be affected. As things stand, nothing has been said and the bout is most definitely still on.

However, there is an arrest warrant out for Nate Diaz, after which his case will be moved to the New Orleans District Attorney's (DA) office. If he faces jail-time, which is the punishment for second-degree battery in the state of Louisiana, the bout may need to be postponed, or canceled altogether.

Regardless, fans will need to wait for an update from Diaz and/or his legal team. As things stand, however, fans can expect to see Diaz facing Paul in the boxing ring on August 5th.

