Time away from active competition has not sat right with UFC legend Nate Diaz. The Stockton native was recently caught on tape choking out a man outside the XULA Convocation Center in New Orleans during a Misfits Boxing event.

The 38-year-old was at the event to support his teammate Chris Avila, who fought Paul Bamba on the card. During the event, Diaz had an altercation with Netflix reality star Chase DeMoor. DeMoor, who fought Gregory Knight on the same card, was disqualified for engaging in an in-ring brawl.

The MMA fighter's altercation with the Netflix star reportedly spilled over into an alley outside the event venue, ultimately leading to Diaz choking out a man during the brawl.

The video of the altercation caught the attention of UFC president Dana White and social media star Adin Ross, both of whom had a hard time discerning whether it was Logan Paul who fell prey to Diaz's choke.

During a live stream, the duo questioned whether the man in the clip was 'The Maverick', before deciding it was merely a lookalike. After checking out the video, White reasoned that Logan Paul is a much bigger man than the person who got choked out by the former UFC star:

"That guy's head bounced like a f***ing basketball... No, he is way too skinny. Logan Paul is a big motherf****r."

Dana White speaks about Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former UFC fighter Nate Diaz will face each other in the ring on Saturday, August 5, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Although the UFC president is not a big fan of 'The Problem Child', the 53-year-old wished both fighters good fortune for the event during the post-event press conference at UFC Kansas City:

"I don't want to s**t on other people's fights, like 'Oscar Delaweirdo', but yeah, I don't want to talk about the fight. It's just, first of all, neither guy is my guy. There is just no need for me to comment on it or whatever. I wish them the best, I hope they make a gazillion dollars."

Catch Dana White's comments on Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul below:

While Paul boasts a pro boxing record of 6-1 with wins against the likes of Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, Diaz is yet to step into the ring as a professional.

