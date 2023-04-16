UFC Kansas City delivered an exciting night of fights with several entertaining moments throughout the night.

Max Holloway and Arnold Allen headlined the event in a five-round featherweight clash. In the co-main event, UFC veteran Edson Barboza locked horns against Billy Quarantillo. Apart from that, several prominent fighters like Ion Cutelaba, Pedro Munhoz, Clay Guida, and Lando Vannata competed on the card.

In the prelims of the event, Bill Algeo and T.J. Brown put on a thrilling contest for the fans present at the T-Mobile Center. Their contest was awarded the Fight of the Night honor and they both received an additional check of $50,000 each.

Edson Barboza, Brandon Royval, and Gillian Robertson delivered spectacular finishes at UFC Kansas City. They all received a Performance of the Night bonus worth $50,000 each for their efforts.

Surprisingly, Max Holloway, who was arguably the biggest winner of the night, went home empty-handed in terms of bonuses.

UFC Kansas City ended with Max Holloway getting his hand raised

Former UFC champion Max Holloway returned to winning ways and scored an impressive victory against Arnold Allen in the main event of UFC Kansas City. By doing so, 'Blessed' also snapped Allen's 12-fight win streak and handed him his first UFC loss.

In the co-main event, Edson Barboza showed glimpses of his old self as he landed a brutal knee on Billy Quarantillo, knocking him out in the first round of the fight. With the victory, Barboza broke his two-fight skid in the UFC.

A light heavyweight clash between Azamat Murzakanov and Dustin Jacoby also took place on the main card of the event. The fight lasted the entire 15 minutes and ended with a unanimous decision victory for Murzakanov. All three judges scored the contest 29-28 in favor of 'The Professional'.

Ion Cutelaba and Tanner Boser also met up in a light heavyweight showdown at the event. After suffering three losses in a row, Cutelaba turned things around at UFC Kansas City and scored a first-round knockout against Boser.

Pedro Munhoz also scored his first UFC victory in over two years as he edged out a unanimous decision victory against Chris Gutierrez on April 15.

Clay Guida and Rafa Garcia opened up the main card in a lightweight clash. Garcia scored a one-sided victory with 30-27 on all three judges' scorecards.

