Tye Ruotolo plans to return to IBJJF, ADCC tournaments this year

World-class grappler Tye Ruotolo has just announced that he plans to return to IBJJF and ADCC tournaments this year.

Ruotolo has been in the professional competitive circuit for a long time. Like his twin brother Kade Ruotolo, Tye has earned multiple accolades at the juvenile level, often placing first place at the IBJJF championships.

Although he didn’t leave empty-handed, placing second in the 2022 IBJJF No-Gi Worlds in the absolute (no weight) division, the 20-year-old phenom still feels like he has been snubbed for a championship title.

Adamant on repairing the past, Tye Ruotolo announced that he will compete at the 2023 IBJJF and ADCC Worlds. On Instagram, he wrote:

“Youngest Ibjjf Black belt world champion 🥇

youngest ADCC world champion 🥇

When you believe in your own natural ability and techniques then you don’t need PED’s.

I’m coming back this year to do it right 💯.”

On May 5 at 1stBank Center, Tye Ruotolo will potentially have the most difficult BJJ match of his career. Calling out Reinier de Ridder last year was a gutsy move, but he’s super confident that he’ll back up his words with some crazy action.

As aforementioned, the Atos Jiu-Jitsu gym representative has an impressive list of wins over top grapplers in the world. Under the ONE banner, he’s 2-0 with big submission wins over legendary grapplers Garry Tonon and Marat Gafurov.

At ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, Tye Ruotolo hopes to improve his record to 3-0 and make the history books as the first man to submit ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder.

North American fans can watch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free with an Amazon Prime subscription.

