Tye Ruotolo doesn’t want to let the ONE Championship CEO down

American submission grappling superstar Tye Ruotolo has grown accustomed to scoring highlight reel finishes during his time inside the ONE Championship circle, so much so that a spectacular outing is now almost expected from him each time he performs.

But even if there’s no external pressure to put on a good show, the 20-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom puts more than enough pressure on himself to deliver the goods.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, one half of the famed Ruotolo brothers of grappling said he doesn’t want to let anyone down, especially not the ONE Championship CEO.

Ruotolo said:

“I’m going for the submission and I’m really excited to perform. I hope that I don’t let Chatri [Sityodtong] down.”

Catch the full interview below:

ONE Championship head honcho Chatri Sityodtong has spoken very highly of the Ruotolo brothers, and for good reason.

Tye and his brother Kade are two of the most exciting jiujiteiros in the game today, and Tye will have yet another chance to showcase his skills on the world’s largest stage of martial arts competition.

Tye Ruotolo will go head-to-head with former ONE light heavyweight world champion and reigning ONE middleweight king ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder in a middleweight submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will stream for free in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Ruotolo is certainly giving up a lot to De Ridder in terms of size and power, so the BJJ star will have to rely on his superior technique to get the job done.

However, ‘The Dutch Knight’ is no easy opponent. De Ridder has 11 submission wins out of 16 victories as an MMA fighter. At ONE X last year, the Breda, Netherlands, native even battled Ruotolo’s mentor, BJJ legend Andre Galvao, to a draw.

Needless to say, it will be interesting to see Ruotolo take on De Ridder in this pure grappling affair.

