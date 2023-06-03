Gordan Ryan, currently the undisputed best submission grappler in the world, has been at war with B-Team Jiu-Jitsu for some time now. But following Ryan's recent struggles with injury, it appears that the two parties have taken things up a notch.

B-Team consists of many former teammates of Ryan's, including his younger brother Nicky, as well as Craig Jones and Nicky Rodriguez. They were all once part of the Danaher Death Squad, headed by grappling pioneer John Danaher.

Gordan Ryan has recently eluded to using steroids to increase performance, which has left him open to insults, particularly from Rodriguez and other B-Team members. But given the lack of drug testing in BJJ, it is more of a moral wrongdoing than actual cheating.

'The King' has suffered from a bacterial imbalance in his stomach for years, which has hampered his ability to train and compete. But the illness has gotten substantially worse recently, with Ryan posting this online:

This post sparked a war between B-Team and Ryan which has been going on for the last few days.

Nicky Rodriguez took aim at 'The King' with the following post:

"You're never great if you need steroids to win #NattyKing"

Ryan wasted no time in replying to Rodriguez and commented on his post.

Screenshot of Ryan's comment on Rodriguez's post

'The King' took to posting a collage of him defeating both Nicky Rodriguez and Craig Jones on Instagram in response.

Craig Jones and Ryan then had the following exchange in the comments:

Screenshot of Craig Jones' exchange with Ryan

The B-Team Instagram account then chimed in with this comment:

"How's your throat princess? I got something for you that'll make it feel better"

See the comment below:

Screenshot of B-Team's exchange with Ryan

Craig Jones also shared the following on his Instagram story:

Screenshot of Craig Jones' Instagram story

Gordan Ryan then took to Instagram earlier today and took aim at B-Team as a whole, including Ethan Crelinsten.

Screenshot of Ryan's Instagram stories

The animosity between Gordan Ryan and B-Team is well-known. But the two parties have not gone at each other like this online before, and their spat seems far from over.

Gordan Ryan has eyes on a UFC fight later in his career

Gordan Ryan appeared in front of the media several months ago before his grappling match against Vinny Magalhaes at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 3.

'The King' was asked if he would consider fighting inside the octagon, and he stated that it would likely take someone else to do it first before he crossed over. He said this:

"My coach John [Danaher] has never been wrong on much and he seems to think that I should stick with grappling... Maybe if one of our guys wins an [ADCC] absolute and starts dominating people like I do, then I'll make the jump."

Catch Gordon Ryan's comments below (2:35):

Poll : 0 votes