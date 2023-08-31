"Should he give a cut to Nina?" - Dillon Danis breaks twitter as post shows BILLIONS he has drawn since Logan Paul fight promotion

Dillon Danis is on track to face Logan Paul in a boxing match on October 14.

While the bout lacked an initial buzz besides the fact that it featured the joint return of Dillon Danis and Logan Paul to competitive combat sports, the matchup has since taken on a life of its own due to Danis' social media antics.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace took to Twitter to promote the bout by posting countless images and videos of Nina Agdal, Logan Paul's fiancé, in the company of other men, alleging promiscuity in her romantic history.

His constant targeting of Agdal drew significant attention to the enmity between both men.

Happy Punch has revealed that the Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist has generated 2 billion views on Twitter over the last 28 days. The level of attention Danis has received is unheard of, even for him, and drew a wide range of reactions from countless users on the app.

One comment remarked that the amount of views and engagement Danis has drawn has been enough that he likely does not need to take the fight, despite its $100,000 fine if he pulls out without adequate reasoning:

"He doesn’t even need to take the fight for the pay day at this point"

Another user lamented the fact that the 2 billion views have come at the expense of Nina Agdal, who has been tormented by 'the Bellator' fight's antics:

"Poor girl is getting cooked recently"

A follower wondered if Agdal deserves a cut of the profit Danis has made off of her:

"Should he give a cut to Nina?"

While, another remarked on how much time is left until the fight:

"Dillion does 2 Billion. Match is two months away. RIP LOGAN"

What was the bet that Logan Paul challenged Conor McGregor to make on his fight with Dillon Danis?

Conor McGrgeor is training Dillon Danis ahead of his boxing match with Logan Paul, and the Irishman has expressed confidence in his Straight Blast Gym Ireland teammate's chances of winning the bout.

This caused Logan Paul to challenge 'The Notorious' to put his money where his mouth is. Paul challenged McGregor to a bet, putting up $1 million that he'd prevail over Danis, and then upping the stakes by doubling the number to $2 million.