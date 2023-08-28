Logan Paul doubles bet with ‘Mr. Moneybags’ Conor McGregor to $2M for Dillon Danis fight: “I will send you the contract tomorrow”

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are set to square off in a boxing match scheduled to take place on October 14th. In doing so, the pair will settle a feud that first began when Jake Paul took aim at the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace at the onset of his influencer boxing run. Now, his older brother has inherited his feud.

Ahead of their bout, Logan Paul initially offered to place a $1 million bet with former UFC double champion and Dillon Danis' close friend and training partner, Conor McGregor. The older Paul brother is confident that he will emerge victorious come fight night and urged McGregor to take the bet.

Now, he has doubled the bet to $2 million and has vowed to send the Irishman the contract as early as tomorrow. The matchup between him and Danis has been marred by a litany of extremely personal attacks launched by the once-promising grappling prospect.

Dillon Danis has repeatedly taken aim at his foe's fiancé, Nina Agdal. He has posted countless pictures and videos of her in the company of other men, alleging promiscuity in her dating history. It marks a continued trend of tasteless trash talk on Danis' part, which has led to many fans awaiting his potential comeuppance.

However, there is no guarantee that he will honor his agreement and make the walk to the ring, as he previously withdrew from a boxing match with Logan Paul's former foe-turned-friend and business partner, KSI. Many fans expect Danis to repeat his actions by pulling out of the fight.

Fortunately, Logan Paul has secured the services of bare-knuckle boxing star and former UFC fighter Mike Perry as a backup fighter.

Will Dillon Danis be the first professional fighter that Logan Paul faces?

Dillon Danis had a short stint as an MMA fighter, amassing an unbeaten 2-0 record in Bellator. However, he is not the first professional fighter that Paul has faced, as the YouTuber previously boxed Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition boxing match back in 2021.

Due to the bout taking place under exhibition rules, no official winner was declared. However, Mayweather Jr. is widely regarded to have won the match as the far more skilled and experienced boxer.