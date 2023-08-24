Backup fighter Mike Perry adds fuel to the fire with six-word reaction to Dillon Danis after violence-riddled press conference

Mike Perry has seemingly added fuel to the fire with a brief message directed towards Dillon Danis after the violence-riddled press conference ahead of Danis' scheduled boxing match. BJJ savant and MMA fighter Danis (2-0 professional MMA) is booked to make his professional boxing debut against YouTuber and WWE superstar Logan Paul (0-1 professional boxing).

The Danis-Paul bout would be one of the two headlining boxing matches of the MF & DAZN: X Series – The Prime Card event at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, on October 14th, 2023. The other headlining matchup has YouTube megastar KSI facing fellow UK pugilist Tommy Fury.

The promoters have notably roped in bare-knuckle boxing star and former UFC competitor Mike Perry (14-8 MMA; 0-1 professional boxing) as the backup/replacement fighter for the Danis-Paul fight.

A press conference was organized in London this week to promote the event. Accompanying his son Tommy Fury, boxing trainer and former professional boxer John Fury was also present onstage. Fury and the other fighters ended up getting into a scuffle. Meanwhile, Logan Paul threw a piece of cake at Dillon Danis. As per Danis, he was then escorted out of the venue.

With Danis gone, Paul faced off with Perry instead. Danis later posted a tweet, alluding to the developments and suggesting that he might withdraw from his fight against Paul. 'El Jefe' tweeted:

"Flying in the backup fighter, kicking me out of the press conference, no face-off, and cutting all my interviews—among other things—just keep killing the buzz I have for this fight. I'm tired of the disrespect. Maybe I'll just go silent and let DAZN realize what I bring to the table."

Expand Tweet

Danis hasn't competed in a professional combat sports contest since June 2019. Additionally, his critics have time and again lambasted him for pulling out of scheduled fights.

Given the variables at play, there's been speculation that Danis might withdraw from the Paul fight too, and be replaced by Mike Perry. On that note, Perry has now fuelled the aforesaid speculation by tweeting that he'll take things over from here. Responding to Danis' tweet, 'Platinum' wrote:

"I’ll take it from here man"

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis - A closer look at backup fighter Mike Perry before the much-awaited boxing event

Mike Perry departed from the UFC after his loss to Daniel Rodriguez in April 2021 and competed in a Triad Combat matchup. 'Platinum' subsequently amassed a 3-0 record in bare-knuckle boxing under the BKFC promotional banner, having last fought at BKFC 41 in April 2023.

Moreover, Mike Perry hasn't competed in professional boxing ever since losing to Kenneth McNeil via fourth-round KO in March 2015. Nevertheless, the consensus is that he's significantly improved his striking prowess in the ensuing years, as evidenced by his UFC and BKFC success.

Many believe that if Dillon Danis withdraws from his fight against Logan Paul, the YouTuber would be in for a tougher opponent in the form of backup fighter Mike Perry.

Expand Tweet