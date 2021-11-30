"I brought the fight, he didn't" - Mike Perry believes he won his fight at Triller Triad Combat because he 'put himself in dangerous situations'

'Platinum' Mike Perry gave an instant reaction to his victory over Michael Seals during last Saturday's Triller Triad Combat event.

The former UFC welterweight earned a razor-thin split decision victory over the professional boxer. When the official announcement was made, it appeared that Perry was surprised he was awarded the victory. Two judges scored the fight 67-65 twice in favor of Perry, while a lone dissenter saw it 67-65 for Seals.

Upon reflecting on the fight, the 30-year-old brawler revealed how he was able to secure the win. During an interview with The Schmo, Perry explained:

"I came to fight. I came to push him back. I put myself in dangerous situations which is why I was getting touched. I went for it, he had a strong guard, he sat back and he waited all night long. And that's why I got the win because I brought the fight and he didn't."

Mike Perry took on the role of aggressor as he consistently trudged forward over seven rounds. At different points in the contest, Perry's aggression backfired as he ended up getting tagged by Seals.

In the fourth round, Perry was knocked down when Seals caught him with a counter shot. However, his game plan paid off as he was able to narrowly escape defeat.

Mike Perry says 'sky is the limit' for his post-UFC career

Mike Perry expects big things in the future after earning his first combat sports win since 2020 at Triller Triad Combat. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Perry said:

“The sky is the limit. My son was here, I got the dub tonight. I’m just grateful man. I’m so humbled. I’m blessed. There’s a lot of people that were hating, and I thought about the speeches I would give after the fight, and I don’t have nothing bad to say to the haters because I only want to talk to my fans, and I’m grateful for all their support.”

Although an argument can be made that Michael Seals should've gotten the nod, Perry insisted that he deserved the win and added that he's optimistic about his future.

