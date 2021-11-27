What are the rules for the Triller Triad Combat event? 

Triller's Triad Combat event promises to mix the sports of boxing and MMA in a unique way that has never been seen before.

The card hosts a number of former UFC and Bellator stars, including the likes of Frank Mir and Mike Perry.

However, these former MMA fighters will find the event a far cry from what they are used to in the octagon. For the boxers on the card, including former European heavyweight champion Kubrat Pulev, there will still be a level of acclimatization for them to deal with, due to Triller's unique ruleset.

According to Fite TV, Triller's Triad Combat rules will allow any kind of punch, including spinning back fists. However, elbows, knees and kicks are all banned. The official rulebook reads:

"All punches from all positions and angles which land on legal targets [as defined below] are allowed in Triad Combat. This includes, but is not limited to: jabs, crosses, hooks, straights, upper cuts, bolo punches, back fists and hammer fists. All spinning punches which land on legal targets are allowed. All strikes involving kicks, knees, elbows, forearms, shoulders, and head are illegal."

Who is competing at Triller Triad Combat?

The headline bout of the Triller Triad Combat card will see former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir take on Kubrat Pulev.

Mir was last in action in the boxing ring in April this year. He lost via unanimous decision to former IBF cruiserweight champ Steve Cunningham.

Another MMA heavyweight legend is also set to compete in the co-main event. Matt Mitrione will take on Alexander Flores, a professional boxer with a a record of 18-3-1, which includes sixteen knockouts.

More boxer vs. MMA fighter matchups will also be present down the card. Most notable is former UFC welterweight Mike Perry. He will fight former WBC super-middleweight champion Sakio Bikais.

Another former UFC fighter, Albert Tumenov, will compete on the card, as will former Bellator fighters Derek Campos and Steven Graham.

