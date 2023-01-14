YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI hopes Dillon Danis fades from the spotlight after the MMA fighter pulled out of their January 14 boxing match last week.

KSI and Danis shocked the worlds of YouTube and MMA when they announced their fight late last year. 'El Jefe' appeared at a Misfits Boxing event and caused chaos before he was eventually invited to the ring and his future bout with KSI was confirmed.

For much of the fight build-up, it was speculated that Danis wasn't taking the bout seriously as he hadn't hired a team or a trainer for the event.

Last week, to almost no surprise, KSI announced that Dillon Danis had pulled out of their fight as he was underprepared. In a recent interview with TMZ, the British YouTuber vented his ire at Danis:

"I want him to go into irrelevancy. I don't want anything to do with him anymore. He's banned from Misfits, I don't ever want to see him near Misfits. I'm never going to fight him. If I see him, I'm probably going to slap him in the face for all the disrespect he gave me throughout this build-up."

Aljamain Sterling wants Dillon Danis to give up his "clown show" and compete in MMA

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling had some stern words for Dillon Danis following the fiasco surrounding his withdrawal from his bout with KSI.

Danis, who is still signed to Bellator MMA, has fought twice for the promotion, with his last bout coming in 2019.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'Funk Master' weighed in on the Danis situation and offered his two cents. According to Sterling, it's time for Danis to stop the act and return to MMA:

"I think the clown show and Dillon Danis is just about up. People keep talking about him and commenting. I think it's good for him that he's still in the talks, but no one is taking him serious and no one is going to support with the monetary value of Dillon Danis until he actually goes out there and competes."

Sterling added:

"Dude, what are you doing? Are you going to compete or not? 'Cause if you're not, then dude, stop with the shenanigans and the charades because it's just kinda like... I wanna know if I should really be paying attention to you or not. Like yeah, you've fought, you're still in your prime, but you're wasting your best years... dude. Go out there and go make some money."

