"Worst one yet" - Fans react to Dillon Danis posting NSFW video of Nina Agdal giving bedroom PSA

Dillon Danis is currently scheduled to lock horns with Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match. The bout will take place on October 14 and serve as the co-main event of an evening headlined by KSI's grudge match with Tommy Fury, where both men will put their undefeated records on the line.

Ahead of his bout with the older Paul brother, Dillon Danis has repeatedly taken aim at his foe's fiancée, Nina Adgal. He has posted countless pictures of her in the company of other men, with some of the images being doctored, as he alleges promiscuity on her part.

Today, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace took to Twitter to post a short clip of Adgal expressing her frustration over the lack of sexual activity she was experiencing during the time of the video's filming. She continues by explicitly describing her needs. Danis' decision to share the video has shocked fans.

One of Danis' followers questioned exactly how he came into possession of the clip:

"Nah how the f*ck did you get this"

Another of the Bellator fighter's followers pointed out that every day leads to a new manner in which Dillon Danis attacks Logan Paul and Nina Agdal:

"Everyday a new violation"

Meanwhile, one fan described the video as the worst of Danis' attacks on Agdal:

"This is the worst one yet"

The astonishment over the means by which Danis came into possession of the clip was expressed by yet another follower:

"How do you even find these videos"

Why did Dillon Danis pull out of his fight with KSI?

Before he was scheduled to box Logan Paul, Danis was originally booked to face one of Logan Paul's past foes in KSI. However, there were doubts surrounding Danis' commitment to the bout, with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani wondering if he'd make the walk.

So, it was to no one's surprise that Danis withdrew from the bout after no-showing the pre-fight press conference. His reasons for pulling out remain unexplained on his part, but the bout promoter mentioned that Danis was struggling to make weight, was underprepared and couldn't find a boxing coach at the time.