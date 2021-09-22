What is Dillon Danis' jiu-jitsu record?

Dillon Danis has made a name for himself with his antics and his association with 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor.

While his career in mixed martial arts has started well, the same can not be said about his jiu-jitsu career. Having accumulated a record of 9-15, Dillon Danis will hope to do better in MMA.

Regardless of his negative record, Dillon Danis earned a call-up from Conor McGregor, the face of the fight game, to train with his team.

Having been a black belt in jiu-jitsu since 2015, Dillon Danis truly flourished under the guidance of his coach Marcelo Garcia. He likely shared the knowledge that he acquired from the Brazilian with Conor McGregor in order to help bolster the Irishman's ground game.

Dillon Danis looking to broaden his horizons past MMA

Following a few successful outings on the MMA circuit, Dillon Danis has repeatedly offered to butt heads with fighters in other disciplines of combat sports. Looking to jump on the crossover fight bandwagon, Danis seemingly wants to cash in on the lucrative check that comes with it.

Dillon Danis was previously offered the opportunity to fight Jake Paul. The duo traded a series of verbal jabs that led to them calling each other out for a fight. What's more, Jake Paul even indulged in a practical joke during the height of their feud. He bombarded Danis with water balloons during an interview.

Their animosity had seemingly sealed a potential fight between the two. However, an injury to Danis is apparently what led to the plan being derailed. But Danis, who has since recovered, offered to fight Tito Ortiz before the UFC legend's fight against Anderson Silva was cemented.

Dillon Danis made his MMA debut under the promotional banner of Bellator in 2018. He went on to participate in his second fight in 2019. However, he has since been out of action.

This raises a series of questions about his commitment to his MMA career. While he has proved to be an able grappler, Dillon Danis needs to do a lot more in the cage to be hailed as an equally great MMA fighter.

