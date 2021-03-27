Why did Dillon Danis reportedly turn down the fight against Jake Paul?

Dillon Danis has revealed that he initially turned down the offer to fight Jake Paul because he still hasn't completely recovered from the knee injury he suffered back in 2020.

Amid a host of other names from the MMA world, Jake Paul chose to call out Dillon Danis last year. He also launched a notorious drive-by water balloon attack on Danis during the latter's interview with Brendan Schaub last year. Enraged by Paul's behavior and his insulting callout of McGregor, Danis claimed that he wants to throw down with Paul.

Scott Coker happy to book Jake Paul vs. Dillon Danis as long as the trade-off is one boxing match and one MMA fight (@DamonMartin) https://t.co/zD8C0n1lUR pic.twitter.com/UMHvnfh0ZV — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 30, 2020

However, in a recent interview, Dillon Danis made it clear that his recovery got delayed due to COVID-19 and he is yet to fully recover from the knee injury he suffered. That is one of the major reasons why the fight hasn't taken place yet. Once he regains full fitness, Danis said he is more than eager to sign on the dotted lines for a boxing match against Paul.

"I had a crazy knee surgery, and then with COVID and everything that happened it made it 20 times tougher you know. So you can't go to rehab, you can't leave the house. The guy that comes here, he has COVID or something so its been super rough and I am kind of behind on my rehab."

"The Jake Paul fight is next. Either MMA or boxing. The words that he's spoken are fighting words so it has to be next. There is no way it can't be next. As a fan myself, if I want to see someone fight next it has to be us.

Dillon Danis' knee injury

Back in March 2020, UFC star Conor McGregor's training partner and Brazilian jiu-jitsu wizard Dillon Danis underwent a seven-hour-long reconstruction surgery for an LCL tear in his knee. Danis took to Twitter to announce the same after the surgery and talked about starting his recovery.

Advertisement

"This has been one of the toughest tests of my career, but i’m fully committed to take it head on and come back stronger than ever,” he said. “You can break my body but never my spirit!”

7 hour surgery to reconstruct my knee today this has been one of the toughest tests of my career, but i’m fully committed to take it head on and come back stronger than ever you can break my body but never my spirit! pic.twitter.com/ExK3RMMNW6 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) March 7, 2020

Jake Paul is currently scheduled to fight former UFC star Ben Askren in an exhibition boxing match on April 18, 2021.