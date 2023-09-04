“I actually feel really bad” - Dillon Danis' secret picture of Nina Agdal sends Adin Ross into shock

As the highly anticipated clash between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul gets closer, the war of words between the two fighters has reached an unprecedented intensity. Set to take place on October 14th in Manchester, this boxing showdown has not only ignited the passion of fight enthusiasts but also sparked a fiery personal feud, prominently unfolding across various social media platforms.

In the midst of this heated rivalry, Logan Paul's impending wedding to model Nina Agdal has become the epicenter of Dillon Danis' unconventional tactics. Danis has filled social media with images of Agdal alongside her previous partners, all in a calculated effort to elicit a reaction from Paul.

Most recently, Danis claimed to possess a photo capable of disrupting Paul's match and potentially damaging his relationship with Agdal. In a recent video, Dillon Danis chose to unveil this controversial photo to none other than Adin Ross, and the impact was nothing short of astonishing.

After viewing the photo, Adin Ross was visibly taken aback, exclaiming:

"Bro, what the heck, bro? Now, that is beyond wild, bro. I actually feel really bad."

Danis' audacious move has added yet another layer of intrigue to the forthcoming bout, as the personal animosity between the fighters shows no signs of abating.

Check out the video below:

Logan Paul on Dillon Danis' claims of receiving cease and desist letters from the 'Maverick'

In the midst of the escalating feud between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul leading up to their much-anticipated fight, Danis claimed that he had received a cease and desist letter from Paul's legal team in an attempt to stifle him.

However, the 'Maverick' has stepped forward to set the record straight, vehemently denying the allegations made by Danis. During a recent appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast, Logan Paul firmly refuted the claims and said:

"No. No. No. Fu*k no. I even said that in the face-to-face. He's like, 'You sent a cease and desist.' I said, 'What does it say?' He says, 'I don't know!' I said, 'Do you even know what a cease and desist is?' He's like, 'I don't know.' I was like, 'You're just saying things? You're making things up.' Cease and desist for what? He lied about that. He lied about wanting to go eight, ten, twelve rounds, and he won't do it. He lied about the bet, lied about me denying Olympic-level drug testing."

Check out the podcast below [58:36 - 59:04]: