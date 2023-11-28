Below Deck Mediterranean season 8: Major revelations from mid-season trailer

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 is halfway through and as always, Bravo released a mid-season trailer to let fans know what's to come. While the show saw one cast member being replaced with a new one, it might not be the only cast replacement in the season.

The mid-season trailer teases love triangles, the return of a cast member, a furious captain and the mention of another Bravo star. As for the preview, Bravo read,

"The trailer dropped on November 27, and fans can expect to see more boatmances, an interior team that is "hanging by a thread," a surprise return from Natalya Scudder, and a mention of... Katie Flood?!"

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 airs new episodes weekly on Mondays on Bravo.

Things to look forward to in the remaining episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean season 8

In the upcoming episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean season 8, fans will witness drama, conflict, confrontations and chaotic guests.

In a preview uploaded by Bravo, fans got to a sneak peek of what to expect, which includes the return of Natalya, Captain Sandy getting ready to fire one of the stews and more.

One of the major things to expect from the upcoming episodes is wild and crazy charter guests. In the clip, one of the cast members says that she reckons she's crazy but that the guests are "chaotic."

While chief stew Tumi thinks the guests are overwhelming, Kylie Viljeon, who was close to being fired in the previous episode, notes that they're having the "best time" of their lives.

He wonders where these guys were when he needed to get his teeth extracted, as they would have made the experience so much better.

In the next clip, Tumi and the chef are seen getting the boat ready for a "big gay breakfast." While Tumi blows up erotic balloons, chef Jack Luby works hard on making dishes that fit the theme. Lumi even puts on a Pride-colored tutu while serving breakfast.

However, there's cause for concern when a chartered guest cannot handle his alcohol and the Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 captain has to tell other guests that he's at risk of being thrown off the boat.

Another interpersonal relationship majorly featured in the preview is Luka's growing closeness with the new stew, Lily Davison. The two are shown kissing and getting physically intimate under the covers. However, things get a little complicated when Winter House's Katie Flood texts him about being close by.

Jessika, who Luka is also close with and sometimes shares a bed with, asks him whether his girlfriend is texting him and if there's something the cast should know. However, he says no, but the stew doesn't believe it. The Below Deck Mediterranean cast member tells the cameras that if they were to look up "f*ck-boy-boy in Playboy," it would be Luka.

Lily Davison, the new cast member whose first appearance on the show was on November 27, may not have been on the yacht for too long. Tumi and Jessika aren't happy with her work, and Jessika tells the chief stew that she can't trust her in rooms due to her poor work ethic.

"She is deadweight. I've given her more than enough. And she's just not getting it," Tumi notes.

Captain Sandy has a conversation with her and tells her to be more aware. She also tells her that it's her last chance to improve or she will be removed from Below Deck Mediterranean.

The captain is seen furious in the following clip when the deck crew isn't working properly. Luka Brunton is the only one on deck while Lara and Max are unavailable.

Kyle oversteps once again, and Tumi tries to communicate with him. However, the biggest twist of the season is the return of Kyle's "frenemy" Natalya as she joins the crew for a night out.

