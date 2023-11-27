Below Deck Mediterranean chef Jack Luby gave this reason for getting customer orders wrong

Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean never fails to throw a range of hilarious mismatches during the course of every season. As cast members struggle to keep up with the detailed demands of high-profile residents of luxury boats, mistakes regularly crop up.

The currently ongoing Season 8 of the Below Deck Mediterranean has not been any different and has proven difficult for a new face on the show. Chef Jack Luby joined the Below Deck Mediterranean cast for the first time in Season 8 and has already been caught in multiple hilarious moments that were not necessarily a result of a lack of skills.

Below Deck Mediterranean’s Jack Luby has been consistently trolled in Season 8

The first major incident concerning the chef occurred when he was asked to cook some eggs for some of the American residents on the boat. Asked to cook them medium and over hard, Luby later confessed that he did not understand the language-related nuances of his guests.

This led to him doing a terrible job, as viewers tore apart his explanation. Luby had apparently cooked the eggs so poorly that both viewers and the American guests thought he had no idea how to.

This is despite Jack Luby’s expertise in other dishes. Known to be a talented chef, while he has been consistently praised for his cooking, the incident ended up generating a lot of criticism for the English chef. Regardless, this was in addition to some other statements that he made during the initial episodes.

Luby had ended up claiming that breakfast as a meal in itself was ‘dumb’, something which was not well-met by more experienced members of the cast. While breakfast is viewed as an important meal, especially on Below Deck, Luby’s disdain also ends up with criticism, if only from other cast members.

Luby was then found offering a plate of cheese and crackers which also brought him criticism from another group of guests. The chef again later claimed that he had no idea how Americans liked the dish, and had therefore come up with something that completely underwhelmed everyone involved. The same episode saw Luby being accused of not taking feedback on a vegan dish he had cooked seriously.

The chef was found commenting ‘okay’ nonchalantly after which he simply walked away. Considering the amount of attention Below Deck Mediterranean chefs tend to receive, Luby has been on the receiving end of criticism also because of the increased engagement he has had with the guests.

He ends up confessing that he is used to working with an intermediary who gives him the details of the orders generally, which is bound to help him on the show as well. With episode 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean set to be aired on November 6, it will be interesting to see if Jack Luby is able to recover from what has been a poor start on the Bravo show.