Katie Maloney's thoughts on Tom Schwartz and Katie Flood's intimate scene on Winter House

This year marks Winter House's third season, and its cast includes stars from Summer House, Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck, Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, and Family Karma.

In recent episodes of Winter House season 3, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz and Below Deck Mediterranean alum Katie Flood shared many intimate moments. As these two make big news about their romance, one thing that comes to everyone's mind is Tom Schwartz's ex-wife, who has the same first name as the Below Deck Mediterranean former star.

During a recent interview with E! News, Winter House cast member, Tom, shared the following about his ex-wife Katie Maloney's reaction to his romance with Katie Flood.

He said:

"She was very supportive. Somewhere in the back of my mind I thought she was going to be annoyed or just disappointed that I'd had a romance on camera. Even though at that point we had been separated for a year. And again a very healthy, amicable separation. Okay there was a few bumps along the way, if you watched [Vanderpump] last season.”

Stating that "it's all love" with him and Katie, he added:

“I'm always rooting for her. And she's crushing life right now. It makes me happy to see her just thriving."

Tom Schwartz and Katie Flood have not yet tagged their relationship as of now, the two Winter House stars consider each other "really good friends."

Which year was the end of Winter House's Tom Schwartz's relationship with Katie Maloney?

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz met in 2011 and started dating a few months later. They joined Vanderpump Rules in 2013, and on July 8, 2015, they got engaged. On August 17, 2016, they got married in Lake Tahoe, California.

There were some ups and downs in Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's marriage, as it was rumored that Tom was cheating on Katie in 2018 and later even Costar Lala Kent accused Tom of cheating. The ex-couple stayed together in the months following but shared that they were having difficulty getting pregnant in November 2021. During that time, Katie shared the following:

"It was a lot. And I wasn't handling it very well. As much as we kept going and kept trying, at the end of last year I was like, 'This is not how I want this to go down. This is just so much pressure … I'm having anxiety even thinking about it.' I just said to Tom, 'Let's just take a break.' ... It was starting to feel forced."

Following this, on March 16, 2022, it was announced that both stars were parting ways. Katie shared the following on social media during that time:

"After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity … We have a deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness."

The divorce news was announced on March 22, 2022, and the finalization followed in September.

In addition, fans can watch the upcoming Winter House season 3 episode on November 28, 2023, on Bravo.